Hotel101 Global joins 10th PPIE as a major sponsor

From left: Hannah Yulo-Luccini, CEO, Hotel101 Global, and Dr. Karen Remo, CEO and Founder of New Perspective Media Group during the signing ceremony

Hotel101 Global, Singapore registered global hotel expansion arm of the Philippine-based DoubleDragon Corporation, a leading investment management company in the Philippines, is set to participate as a major sponsor at the 10th Philippine Property and Investment Exhibition (PPIE) at The Bristol Hotel Deira, Dubai, UAE, on May 11 and 12, 2024. This prestigious event marks Hotel101’s return as a major sponsor, reaffirming its commitment to the biggest Filipino property and investment event in Dubai.

This year, Hotel101 will showcase its hotels and properties for investment, including  Hotel101 – Manila, Hotel101 – Fort, Hotel101 – Davao, Hotel101 – Cebu, and other upcoming Hotel101 locations spanning across the Philippines and globally, specifically in Niseko, Japan and Madrid, Spain. Representatives from Hotel101 will be among the speakers and panelists, offering valuable insights into the ever-changing real estate landscape and emerging trends, empowering overseas Filipinos in the UAE to make informed investment decisions.

“We are poised to return as sponsors for the 10th PPIE. This event will provide us the platform to empower overseas Filipinos by bringing them the opportunity to own real estate with the option to have it professionally managed as branded uniform hotel units, said Hotel101 Global CEO Hannah Yulo-Luccini.

“We aim to demonstrate our unwavering dedication to the OFWs, and with our tagline, ‘Just buy a unit, and we’ll take care of it,’ we are committed to giving them a better alternative in property investment,” added Ms. Yulo-Luccini.

Dr. Karen Remo, CEO and Founder of New Perspective Media Group, the organizer of PPIE, expressed her appreciation for Hotel101’s continued support. She emphasized the significance of Hotel101’s participation in driving growth and investment in the Filipino property sector, stating, “We extend our heartfelt appreciation to Hotel101 for their steadfast support over the years, and we are thrilled to welcome their return as sponsors for the 10th PPIE. Their commitment to facilitating opportunities for overseas Filipinos is commendable and aligns perfectly with what the PPIE upholds.”

PPIE 2024 promises to be a groundbreaking event, bringing together industry leaders, investors, and stakeholders to explore the limitless opportunities in the Filipino real estate market.

To learn more about the Philippine Property and Investment Exhibition 2024, visit https://ppie.ae/ and follow on social media, @ppieuae on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn, for more updates.

Hotel101’s long term vision is to have one million rooms, operating in over 100 countries worldwide, with the first 25 priority countries for expansion include the Philippines, Japan, Spain, US, United Kingdom, UAE, India, China, Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Indonesia, Singapore, Cambodia, Bangladesh, Mexico, South Korea, Australia, Canada, Switzerland, Turkey, Italy, Germany, France and Saudi Arabia.

To learn more about Hotel101 Global and opportunities for investment visit www.hotel101global.com and follow on social media @hotel101global on Facebook, Instagram, X and LinkedIn for more updates.

