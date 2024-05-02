Governor builds new tower to expand commercial space in DIFC

The Dubai International Financial Center (DIFC) laid the foundation stone of a new commercial tower in the heart of the financial district in Dubai.

According to His Excellency Issa Kazim, Governor of the DIFC, the project “Immersive Tower” by the DIFC was created to help meet the evolving needs of companies that are expanding their businesses in the area.

Last year, there was an increase in demand for commercial space in the DIFC, leading to a total occupancy rate of 92 percent.

“With the growing number of regional and international financial institutions, fintech, and innovation companies establishing their headquarters in the DIFC, we recognize the need for first-class office space that meets the needs of the workplaces of the future,” His Excellency said.

The project “Immersive Tower” by DIFC costs AED 1.1 billion and expands to a total building area of 115, 000 square meters next to Daman Tower and overlooks the ICD Brookfield Tower.

The tower will consist of 37 floors to meet the needs of the modern workforce. Its office space will extend over an area of 58,573 square meters and its retail space will have about 10,596 square meters. Meanwhile, there is more than 680 square meters have been allocated for amenities.

The DIFC’s “Immersive Tower” project, which represents a mix of business and leisure facilities, is expected to be completed in April 2027.