Zambales records 53°C heat index, ‘danger level’ conditions expected in 22 areas

Photo of Lianne Micah Asidera Lianne Micah Asidera4 hours ago

The province of Zambales in the Philippines reached an ‘extreme danger’ heat index of 53°C on Sunday, marking the highest recorded heat index of the year so far.

According to state weather bureau Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA), the Iba station recorded temperatures of either 42 or 43°C over the past four days.

The heat index represents the perceived temperature experienced by the body, factoring in relative humidity. Experts define relative humidity as the measurement of water vapor in a water-air mixture relative to its maximum capacity.

On Monday, the weather bureau announced that at least 22 areas across the country are likely to experience danger-level heat indices.

A 47°C heat index is forecast in Dagupan City, Pangasinan, and 46°C in Aparri, Cagayan.

Heat indices of 43°C to 45°C are expected in the following areas:
• NAIA
• MMSU (Mariano Marcos State University) Batac, Ilocos Norte
• NVSU (Nueva Vizcaya State University) Bayombong, Nueva Viscaya
• Brgy. Ambulong, Tanuan Batangas
• Puerto Princesa, Palawan
• Virac, Catanduanes
• Iloilo City, Iloilo
• Guiuan, Eastern Samar
• Zamboanga City, Zamboanga del Sur
• Sinait, Ilocos Sur
• Casiguran, Aurora
• Coron, Palawan
• San Jose, Occidental Mindoro
• Aborlan Palawan
• Dumangas Iloilo
• Laoag City, Ilocos Norte
• Bacnotan, La Union
• Tuguegarao City, Cagayan
• ISU (Isabela State University) Echague, Isabela
• Baler, Aurora

PAGASA cautioned the public that under danger levels, individuals are prone to experiencing heat cramps and heat exhaustion, and prolonged exposure could escalate to heat stroke.

