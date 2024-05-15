Claudine Barretto refutes claims of sister Gretchen’s entry into politics

Actress Claudine Barretto denied that her sister Gretchen Barretto is entering politics soon.

In a report on Pep.ph, Claudine was surprised upon hearing claims that Gretchen wanted to run as representative of Manila.

“Tingin ko, hindi. Hindi siguro. Ako, ha? By now siguro kung ma-establish siguro, sana. Pero wala,” Claudine said.

Claudine said that should Gretchen push through, she would be there to support her.

“Of course naman! Puwede ba namang hindi,” said Claudine.

It can be recalled that Claudine ran for councilor in Olongapo City in the 2022 elections but was not able to make it to the cut.