Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Andrea Brillantes ‘peaceful’ after detaching self from social media

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago

Actress Andrea Brillantes revealed that she found her peace after detaching herself from the toxicity brought by social media.

In a Pep.ph report, Brillantes said she remained positive despite all criticisms thrown against her for being an alleged third party.

“Hindi kasi ako nagpapakain sa socmed. I’m very grounded naman sa real world,” Andrea sajd.

“I know it’s easier said than done, pero sa social media kasi, you can easily just turn off your phone and just read a book, meet your friends,” she added.

The actress said there is much life outside social media.

“That life is so much more than social media and phonebooks and comments, people na hindi mo naman kilala na nagko-comment sa life mo. Kailangan lang hindi ka into it masyado,” Brillantes explained.

She however clarified that the choice she made put pressure on her.

“Alam ko masakit siya, and it’s easier said than done, pero kailangan mo lang talaga na wag magpaapekto and appreciate mo ang life mo.”

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Katie WEB 2024 05 15T120136.597

Claudine Barretto refutes claims of sister Gretchen’s entry into politics

27 mins ago
Katie WEB 2024 05 15T104634.239

COMELEC says Bamban Mayor Guo could face perjury if not Filipino citizen

2 hours ago
lulu signs

LuLu joins hands with Dubai Economy and Tourism (DET) to support Small and Medium Enterprises development (SME)

2 hours ago
kathniel breakup

Father’s wish: Rommel Padilla hopes for Daniel and Kathryn’s reconciliation

2 hours ago
© 2024, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button