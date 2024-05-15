Andrea Brillantes ‘peaceful’ after detaching self from social media

Actress Andrea Brillantes revealed that she found her peace after detaching herself from the toxicity brought by social media.

In a Pep.ph report, Brillantes said she remained positive despite all criticisms thrown against her for being an alleged third party.

“Hindi kasi ako nagpapakain sa socmed. I’m very grounded naman sa real world,” Andrea sajd.

“I know it’s easier said than done, pero sa social media kasi, you can easily just turn off your phone and just read a book, meet your friends,” she added.

The actress said there is much life outside social media.

“That life is so much more than social media and phonebooks and comments, people na hindi mo naman kilala na nagko-comment sa life mo. Kailangan lang hindi ka into it masyado,” Brillantes explained.

She however clarified that the choice she made put pressure on her.

“Alam ko masakit siya, and it’s easier said than done, pero kailangan mo lang talaga na wag magpaapekto and appreciate mo ang life mo.”