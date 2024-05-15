King Charles III unveils first official portrait since coronation

Following his coronation last year, King Charles of Britain released his first official portrait on Tuesday

The portrait showed the King in his Welsh Guards military unit’s uniform set against a striking crimson background with a butterfly over his shoulder. The artwork was created by artist Jonathan Yeo.

“Much like the butterfly I’ve painted hovering over his shoulder, this portrait has evolved as the subject’s role in our public life has transformed,” said Yeo in a statement.

The 53 year-old artist also painted the late father of the King, Prince Philip.

“My aim was also to make reference to the traditions of Royal portraiture but in a way that reflects a 21st Century Monarchy and, above all else, to communicate the subject’s deep humanity,” Yeo said.

The portrait unveiled at Buckingham Palace was commissioned in 2020.

Broadcaster and naturalist David Attenborough, Oscar-winning actor Nicole Kidman and former Prime Minister Tony Blair have been invited to attend the unveiling ceremony of the king’s portrait.