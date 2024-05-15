LTFRB to start apprehending unconsolidated PUV drivers

The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board will be flagging down the drivers of unconsolidated vehicles in the government’s modernization program beginning May 16.

In an interview with GMA News, LTFRB Chairman Teofilo Guadiz III said operators who did not apply for the consolidation until April 30 would be considered as illegal and colorum.

“Pwede na kaming mag-flag down bukas and pwede na kaming manghuli ng driver ng sasakyan dahil tapos na rin po ang binigay nating palugit para sa kanila para ‘wag na pong mag-byahe ‘yung mga hindi pa po nag-consolidate,” Guadiz said.

Jeepney drivers who are driving unconsolidated units will be facing one year suspension and might get a P50,000 penalty and face a 30-day impoundment.

Guadiz said that there are around 1,900 jeepney units that are not consolidated in Metro Manila alone.

The LTFRB also gave show cause orders to those operators who did not consolidate and were given time to respond.

“Halos lahat napadalhan na since May 2. Namo-monitor naman namin ang pagtanggap nila ng show-cause order,” said the LTFRB chief.