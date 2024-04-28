Adulting: Thinking of getting your own condo? Be sure to prep these 5 things before you do!

RLC Residences is a Silver Sponsor for the upcoming Philippine Property and Investment Exhibition (PPIE) where they will offer exclusive deals and special offers available only during the PPIE event.

Millennials have been observed to search for condominiums online, which has been attributed to them entering their prime years of home buying and wanting to live near where they work. However, moving into a new home is a big step that requires advanced preparation logistically, financially, and emotionally.

To help millennials kickstart their homebuying journey, RLC Residences shares a few things that aspiring homeowners should consider:

#1. Scheduling the move-out date

Moving out is not easy and it can take a long time to ensure that the new place is clean and ready for occupancy, packing belongings, buying new furniture and appliances, and securing permits and documents.

Buyers of the newly launched fourth building of Sierra Valley Gardens in Cainta, Rizal still have a lot of time to plan their moving out process as the target turnover date is still on 2028. This also means that they have time to learn more adulting stuff like cooking, doing laundry, and budgeting before doing the big move.

#2. Emotionally preparing your family

Traditionally, Filipino families are very close to each other. There is a need to emotionally prepare yourself, your parents, and siblings when deciding to leave the family home. Do allot an ample time to share and explain your big move to your family.

A way to make ‘the talk’ lighter is to assure them that you will still visit often and they, too, can come to your place anytime. For future residents of Sierra Valley Gardens, family time can mean taking a dip at the lap pool, playing basketball at the Multi-purpose court or game room, or simply catching up at the property’s cozy lounge area in the 3-level Clubhouse.

#3. Building a budget

An important ingredient in solo living is budgeting. This makes sure that homeowners are not spending more than they’re earning so they can stay on top of daily and monthly expenses.

In terms of monthly amortizations, Sierra Valley Gardens has flexible payment schemes so millennials can pay with ease. For the new fourth building, RLC Residences is also offering a 5% launch discount so future homeowners can buy their dream home.

#4. Establishing eating habits

A benefit of living with the family is that eating is easier. It’s either they are served meals or ingredients are readily available. Moving out means crafting your own menu, learning recipes, and visiting the grocery to buy ingredients and other essentials.

Located within a destination estate, Sierra Valley Gardens has easy access to the upcoming mall and to now open retail stores and restaurants within the area. Also, future residents will find living here comfortable given its direct access to Ortigas Ave. Extension should they need to go outside the estate.

#5. Keeping an administration and maintenance directory

It’s important to have a directory of service providers like hospitals and police and fire stations in case of emergencies. Condominium dwellers are also advised to have a directory of administration and maintenance offices.

Lucky for the future residents of Sierra Valley Gardens, an Audio/Video intercom is provided that helps residents reach reception in case of emergencies. This is one of the many smart home features the property offers to its future homeowners.

“Moving out, especially for young Filipinos, is not an easy undertaking. It takes a lot of guts and planning to push it through. That is why the decision to do so needs to be a smart move,” shares Cesario.

For millennials thinking of making their smart move in the East with Sierra Valley Gardens, they may connect with a Property Specialist or visit rlcresidences.com to know more.

Mark your calendars for May 11 & 12, 2024, and join us at The Bristol Hotel, Deira, Dubai, for the premier Philippine Property and Investment Exhibition in the Middle East! Secure your spot now by registering at https://ppie.ae/registration/. For further details about PPIE, head to ppie.ae. See you there!