Sharjah Police drops traffic fines received during record storms

The Sharjah Police announced on Monday that all traffic violations committed in the emirate during the adverse weather conditions last week will be dropped.

In an official post on social media, the authority said that this move aligns with its commitment to serving the public during challenging times.

“General Saif Al-Zari Al-Shamsi, Commander-in-Chief of the Sharjah Police, ordered to drop all traffic violations that occurred during the low air period; rising up its responsibilities towards the society in the light of those exceptional circumstances followed by the repercussions of the low air that the state witnessed,” Sharjah Police wrote.

In line with this effort, the Sharjah Police also announced that vehicle destruction certificates can be availed at no cost for all individuals affected by weather-related damage in the emirate.

These destruction certificates can be obtained through Sharjah Police Smart App and their website. Acquiring this certificate helps car owners ease their burdens as they recover from the aftermath of the storm.

The Sharjah Police has been working tirelessly with all relevant authorities to ensure residential stability and provide extensive assistance to affected families to bring back normalcy in all cities of Sharjah.