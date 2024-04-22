DOH reports 34 heat-related cases due to scorching heat index

The Department of Health (DOH) has recorded 34 cases of heat-related illnesses as the heat index in some parts of the Philippines breached dangerous levels.

In an ABS-CBN report, the DOH said that 34 heat-related illness cases were reported from January 1 to April 18, 2024. They were from Central Visayas, Ilocos Region, and Soccsksargen.

Six people have died from the number but the DOH clarified that the cause of deaths is still being verified.

The DOH recorded around 513 heat-related illnesses last 2023, the most number of cases recorded in the country so far.

State weather bureau PAGASA said that the following areas may still experience dangerous levels of heat index:

• Dagupan City, Pangasinan (43°C)

• Aparri, Cagayan (43°C)

• Tuguegarao City, Cagayan (42°C)

• Infanta, Quezon (44°C)

• Puerto Princesa City, Palawan (44°C)

• Aborlan, Palawan (44°C)

• Legazpi City, Albay (43°C)

• Virac (Synop), Catanduanes (43°C)

• Masbate City, Masbate (43°C)

• Central Bicol State University of Agriculture in Pili, Camarines Sur (45°C)

• Roxas City, Capiz (42°C)

• Iloilo City, Iloilo (42°C)

• Dumangas, Iloilo (42°C)

• Catarman, Northern Samar (42°C)

• Guiuan, Eastern Samar (43°C)

The DOH warns people living in areas with dangerous level of heat index to take necessary precautions. Heat index refers to the measure the body feels which is different from the actual air temperature.

Symptoms of heat-related illnesses include heat cramps, heat exhaustion, and heat stroke.