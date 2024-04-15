Ministry urges private sector to prioritize worker safety amidst forecasted extreme weather

In response to the anticipated exceptional weather conditions in the UAE, the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) has issued a stern advisory to private sector companies, urging them to prioritize the safety and well-being of their employees.

The Ministry’s circular, issued in coordination with pertinent authorities across the country, emphasizes the necessity for companies, particularly those in areas most affected by the weather fluctuations, to take proactive measures to safeguard workers in outdoor work environments.

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) has called on private sector companies in areas most impacted by the exceptional weather conditions forecasted for the UAE to take precautions in outdoor work environments where it is difficult to suspend operations,… — وزارة الموارد البشرية والتوطين (@MOHRE_UAE) April 15, 2024

Quoting from the circular, a representative of the MoHRE stated, “In light of the exceptional weather conditions forecasted for the UAE, and in coordination with relevant authorities across the country, we advise private sector companies to take all necessary precautions and make sure that occupational health and safety requirements are met to ensure the safety of their workers during the expected period of weather fluctuations.”

Moreover, the directive underscores the importance of adhering to guidelines set forth by local authorities in each emirate regarding business operations amidst the anticipated weather disturbances.

According to the NCM, increment weather conditions are expected starting Monday evening which can last until Wednesday.