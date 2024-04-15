Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

Ministry urges private sector to prioritize worker safety amidst forecasted extreme weather

Photo for illustrative purposes only.

In response to the anticipated exceptional weather conditions in the UAE, the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) has issued a stern advisory to private sector companies, urging them to prioritize the safety and well-being of their employees.

The Ministry’s circular, issued in coordination with pertinent authorities across the country, emphasizes the necessity for companies, particularly those in areas most affected by the weather fluctuations, to take proactive measures to safeguard workers in outdoor work environments.

Quoting from the circular, a representative of the MoHRE stated, “In light of the exceptional weather conditions forecasted for the UAE, and in coordination with relevant authorities across the country, we advise private sector companies to take all necessary precautions and make sure that occupational health and safety requirements are met to ensure the safety of their workers during the expected period of weather fluctuations.”

Moreover, the directive underscores the importance of adhering to guidelines set forth by local authorities in each emirate regarding business operations amidst the anticipated weather disturbances.

@thefilipinotimes NEWS BREAK APRIL 15, 2024 #UAENews | UAE, makakaranas ng masamang lagay ng panahon simula Lunes ng gabi hanggang Miyerkules. Panoorin ang ulat ni @heyitsjustinaguilar ♬ original sound – The Filipino Times

According to the NCM, increment weather conditions are expected starting Monday evening which can last until Wednesday.

