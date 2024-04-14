Marcos to ask Ex-Pres Duterte to explain agreement with China

President Bongbong Marcos is keen on asking former President Rodrigo Duterte about his supposed agreement with China over the West Philippine Sea issue.

Marcos told reporters in Washington that he wants to find out what Duterte compromised with Beijing.

“Maliwanag para sa akin, may tinago, may usapan sila na tinago nila sa taumbayan,” said Marcos.

Marcos said finding out the scope of such an agreement may help the Philippine side understand the situation why China is being aggressive in Scarborough Shoal.

“Now we need to know, what did you agree to? What did you compromise? Ano ‘yong pinamigay ninyo, bakit nagagalit ang kaibigan natin sa China na hindi kami sumusunod,” the chief executive added.

“Ano ‘yong dapat naming gawin, ano’ng laman ng secret agreement na ‘yan? At pangatlo bakit secret? ‘Pagka masagot natin ‘yang tatlong ‘yan magiging mas maliwanag ‘yong issue,” he continued.

The President also wondered why Duterte allowed such a ‘gentleman’s agreement’ without proper documentation.

“Hindi ko nga maintindihan. Very experienced lawyer si president Duterte, eh ang abugado lahat gusto nila nakasulat lahat ‘yan eh. Bakit walang nakasulat na kahit isang papel? Bakit walang video, bakit walang announcement? Nothing,” he said.

Marcos said he could not comprehend why it was done in secret.

“Bakit hindi nila sinabi kung gusto nilang i-sikreto, bakit hindi nila sinabi sa amin no’ng kami’y pumasok? Sabihin, meron kaming usapan, dapat sundan natin, and for whatever reason, ‘wag mong sasabihin sa taumbayan,” he added.

“And that’s my third question, why is it secret? Why is it secret? Because don’t tell me that it was just an oversight na hindi nasulat,” Marcos explained.