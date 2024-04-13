Spring into action: Top 5 outdoor activities to do in Dubai’s perfect weather

Anyone can easily have a love-hate relationship with Dubai’s weather as it can get too cold or too hot. However, in springtime, the weather is just right for outdoor activities, which makes it a great season to spend time with loved ones.

The spring season in Dubai ranges from mid-March to mid-June before summertime comes. If you want to have a fun time with family and friends, below are some of the activities you might want to try.

Adventure #1: Visit the beach.

Once the summer season hits, you’ll miss going to the beach. During springtime, the weather will be pleasant, around 25 degrees Celsius, making it one of the best seasons to make that final trip to the beach. It will be less windy and less cold than it was during the winter season.

There are numerous beautiful beaches in Dubai, including Palm Jumeirah, JBR Beach, and Kite Beach. You can invite your family and friends to do water sports like kayaking. For foodies, you can perhaps go on a picnic date with loved ones. If you don’t want to prepare your own food, there are many cafes and restaurants around these beaches.

Adventure #2: Go to Global Village.

Springtime is the perfect time to enjoy Global Village before it temporarily closes on April 28, 2024, due to the summer season. Visiting this popular entertainment destination means you will have to do a lot of walking around. Therefore, it is best to visit the place before summer hits.

Global Village has tons of exciting offers for you to explore. They have various stalls selling cultural clothes, trinkets, cuisines, beauty products, and so on. What’s most interesting about the place is that the stalls are separated and organized based on their origin of location. For instance, you will find Asian ice cream in the stalls of Japan and South Korea, while you can find abayas in the areas of Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, and the like.

Adventure #3: Go tent camping under the stars.

Tent camping in Dubai is popular during the winter times, but several campers also prefer the springtime season as it offers clearer skies and better opportunities for stargazers.

One of the perks of camping is that for short-term stays, no permit is required. However, you might need a permit if you intend to stay longer to fully immerse yourself in the outdoor experience. Some of the areas where you would need to have a permit for camping are Wadi Al Shabak, Al Khawaneej, Dubai Wadi Al Amerdi, and Al Warqa.

If you want to camp for free, you can opt for Al Qudra Lakes, Fujairah, Umm Al Quwain Beach, Jebel Jais Ras, and many more.

Adventure #4: Enjoy the desert safari.

If you think tent camping is too much work, you can still enjoy the desert by going out on a desert safari. You can get the thrill of off-road driving through dune bashing, especially as you go up and down the big dunes amid a captivating desert scenery.

Aside from dune bashing, many activities are usually offered in desert safari packages. This includes camel and horse riding, sandboarding, henna tattoos, and more. As nighttime approaches, some packages include a food buffet with several shows to keep audiences entertained. Some shows include belly dancing and the Tanoura folk dance.

Adventure #5: Smell the flowers at Dubai Miracle Garden.

Lastly, you can opt for Dubai Miracle Garden if you want a truly springtime experience. This sweet-scented garden is usually open between November and May, allowing you to immerse in the floral experience during these months. It is one of the biggest flower displays in the UAE, drawing large crowds that want to smell more than 150 million flowers in full bloom.

Some of the most interesting features of this 72,000-sq-m paradise are the Emirates A380, Floral Castle, Sunflower Field, and so much more! This is the place for you to take the perfect Instagrammable photo.

At the end of the day, everyone has their preference for ‘fun’ during springtime in Dubai. So, make sure to do your research before you plan a trip.