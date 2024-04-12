Latest NewsEntertainmentGlobalNewsTechnologyTFT News

Filipina game developer among co-founder of a video game that won at BAFTA Games Awards

Gwen Foster with her colleagues at the 2024 British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) Games Awards.

Gwen Foster, along with her colleagues at Sad Owl Studios received awards for the puzzle game Viewfinder under the categories New Intellectual Property and British Game, at the 2024 British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) Games Awards.

Sad Owl Studios was co-established in 2021 by Gwen Foster, who presently holds the position of business director at the studio.

As she received the award, she was asked by her colleague to give a speech to which she nervously uttered two words to the crowd.

“Thank you,” said Foster. Later on she remarked  “I hope they have snacks because I’m very hungry,” which gave the crowd a good laugh. Afterwards, with tears in her eyes, she thanked Sony for the support.

Aside from Sad Owl, Foster is also the Technical Director of the Filipino studio Chikon Club that developed the 2021 video game Soup Pot.

Other projects that Foster was involved in the past were: We Got Game 2014, Philippine Game Festival 2014, E-Sports and Gaming Summit Indie Arena/Indie Fiesta in 2019, and the Games and Creative Contents Networking Philippines.

