Duterte to Quiboloy: Huwag mo akong idamay

Former President Rodrigo Duterte denied that he was hiding fugitive Pastor Apollo Quiboloy.

Duterte told his friend and political ally that he was the one being hunted down by authorities.

“Pastor, ikaw naman ang wanted, huwag mo akong idamay dito,” said Duterte.

Duterte even said he is ready to shell out money as a reward if it is proven that he is hiding Quiboloy from the authorities.

“Nasa bahay ko? Look, magkain lang ako pagkatapos pero mag uwi ako. Magsama tayo doon sa bahay ko…. Ibuhos ko na lang ang pera ko para maligaya kayo kung makita niyo si Quiboloy sa bahay ko,” said Duterte in jest.

Duterte added that he will not accept Quiboloy should he appear at his house and ask for his help.

“Hindi ko siya tatanggapin. Hindi ako ang authority,” said Duterte.

Duterte believes Quiboloy was hiding in one of the properties of the Kingdom of Jesus Christ in Davao City.

“Nandyan lang ‘yan sa Tamayong. Malaki lang ang Tamayong. Let me educate all of you — ang Tamayong malaki ‘yan, sa loob maraming bahay. Make sure na sa isang bahay ay nandyan siya because for every bahay it should be a different search,” said Duterte.

“Mag-ikot siya dyan, mag-habulan kayo. By the time na matapos o mapagod ka na, you will become a member of KJC,” Duterte explained.