Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Duterte to Quiboloy: Huwag mo akong idamay

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report12 hours ago

Courtesy: KOJC, Rody Duterte/FB

Former President Rodrigo Duterte denied that he was hiding fugitive Pastor Apollo Quiboloy.

Duterte told his friend and political ally that he was the one being hunted down by authorities.

“Pastor, ikaw naman ang wanted, huwag mo akong idamay dito,” said Duterte.

Duterte even said he is ready to shell out money as a reward if it is proven that he is hiding Quiboloy from the authorities.

“Nasa bahay ko? Look, magkain lang ako pagkatapos pero mag uwi ako. Magsama tayo doon sa bahay ko…. Ibuhos ko na lang ang pera ko para maligaya kayo kung makita niyo si Quiboloy sa bahay ko,” said Duterte in jest.

Duterte added that he will not accept Quiboloy should he appear at his house and ask for his help.

“Hindi ko siya tatanggapin. Hindi ako ang authority,” said Duterte.

Duterte believes Quiboloy was hiding in one of the properties of the Kingdom of Jesus Christ in Davao City.

“Nandyan lang ‘yan sa Tamayong. Malaki lang ang Tamayong. Let me educate all of you — ang Tamayong malaki ‘yan, sa loob maraming bahay. Make sure na sa isang bahay ay nandyan siya because for every bahay it should be a different search,” said Duterte.

“Mag-ikot siya dyan, mag-habulan kayo. By the time na matapos o mapagod ka na, you will become a member of KJC,” Duterte explained.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report12 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

SCAMS

5 ways OFWs can protect themselves from investment scams

1 min ago
RETrend

Real Estate Trends 2024: Expats and OFWs are investing in PH real estate market

11 mins ago
kathryn bernardo 1

Kathryn Bernardo holds housewarming party with family, showbiz friends

4 hours ago
Shervey Torno and Its showtime

Man faces complaints for harassing It’s Showtime host

4 hours ago
© 2024, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button