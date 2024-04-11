Two Filipinos injured in Hong Kong Fire- DMW

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) reports that the number of Filipinos injured in a fire incident in Hong Kong rised to two.

The fire took place at a 16-storey residential building yesterday morning, 10 April 2024.

In a statement, the DMW said that the latest victim is an elderly Filipina, now a permanent resident of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HK-SAR).

The department added that the Filipina was treated for smoke inhalation.

“She is receiving treatment at a local hospital. Due to her age, doctors decided to observe her condition further,” the DMW said.

The first reported injured Filipino, who sustained injuries from splinters from a broken glass door had to break through to avoid smoke inhalation.

The OFW remains in hospital and is being treated for his wounds according to the DMW.

“He just recently acquired permanent residency status in Hong Kong but remains an active member of the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA),” the department added.

Officials from the MWO-HK and the Philippine Consulate General in Hong Kong (PCG-HK) have met with both Filipinos and assured that the Philippine government will be assisting their needs.