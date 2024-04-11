Latest NewsGlobalNewsTFT News

Two Filipinos injured in Hong Kong Fire- DMW

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report7 hours ago

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) reports that the number of Filipinos injured in a fire incident in Hong Kong rised to two.

The fire took place at a 16-storey residential building yesterday morning, 10 April 2024.

In a statement, the DMW said that the latest victim is an elderly Filipina, now a permanent resident of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HK-SAR).

The department added that the Filipina was treated for smoke inhalation.

“She is receiving treatment at a local hospital. Due to her age, doctors decided to observe her condition further,” the DMW said.

The first reported injured Filipino, who sustained injuries from splinters from a broken glass door had to break through to avoid smoke inhalation.

The OFW remains in hospital and is being treated for his wounds according to the DMW.

“He just recently acquired permanent residency status in Hong Kong but remains an active member of the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA),” the department added.

Officials from the MWO-HK and the Philippine Consulate General in Hong Kong (PCG-HK) have met with both Filipinos and assured that the Philippine government will be assisting their needs.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report7 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Katie WEB 2024 04 11T145559.878

First Filipino finisher in a Milan marathon says ‘family gives him strength’

5 hours ago
Katie WEB 2024 04 11T142318.267

Marcos arrives in Washington for trilateral leaders summit with US and Japan

6 hours ago
Katie WEB 2024 04 11T131048.397

‘No to wang-wang policy’: Marcos bans gov’t officials from using sirens, blinkers

7 hours ago
Katie WEB 2024 04 11T113401.852

Passenger safely lands aircraft as pilot gets fatal medical emergency mid-flight

8 hours ago
© 2024, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button