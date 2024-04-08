‘No comment’: Sara Duterte refuses to comment on China’s aggressiveness in West PH Sea

Vice President Sara Duterte broke her silence over her ‘supposed silence’ on the West Philippine Sea issue.

“No comment,” Duterte said when asked by reporters about her thoughts on the developments in the West Philippine Sea. She also mentioned the statement made by her brother, Paolo Duterte, defending her silence over the matter.

“I think the statement of Cong. Paolo Duterte about me and the West Philippine Sea is comprehensive,” she added.

Paolo previously said that it’s not the job of the Vice President and the Education Secretary to demonize China or other countries over security issues.

“The question on the actions of Chinese vessels in the WPS should be directed to the chief architect of foreign policy, the Secretary of National Defense and the Secretary of Foreign Affairs,” the lawmaker said.

Critics called out the vice president for being silent on issues involving the West Philippine Sea and yet so vocal on issues concerning Pastor Apollo Quiboloy.