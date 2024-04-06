Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

PHIVOLCS warns on possibility of strong earthquake, urges public to remain vigilant

Photo of Kate Sudiacal Kate Sudiacal4 hours ago

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS) has warned the public about the possibility of a strong earthquake that will occur in the Philippines, as shared by PHIVOLCS Director Teresito Bacolcol through local media outlets.

“The Philippine Trench here in Samar is capable of generating [magnitude] 8.1 and when that happens, pwedeng mag generate ng tsunami as high as 10 meters. Dito naman sa Manila Trench, pwede siya mag generate ng [magnitude] 8.3 earthquake,” he said in a GMA news report.

Bacolcol added that there is a possibility of a tsunami coming in less than five minutes after the quake. Furthermore, he advises those who are living along the coast to recognize signs of “shake, drop, and roar” following a powerful earthquake.

He said that when there is strong shaking to the point where you cannot stand or move, followed by a sudden drop in sea level, and a roaring sound coming from the sea, then civilians must evacuate immediately to a higher place

“When there is strong shaking na halos hindi ka na makagalaw or di ka na makatayo, and there is sudden drop of sea level, and there is a roaring sound coming from the sea… Kung isa sa mga yan na observe mo, you have to evacuate immediately to a higher place, kung nasa coastal community ka,” he said.

According to PHIVOLCS, to be earthquake-ready one must be familiar with the duck/drop, cover, and hold position. True to its name, this method can be done in three easy steps:

  • Drop/duck down to the floor
  • Take cover under a sturdy table/desk
  • Hold on until the shaking stops.

 

Photo of Kate Sudiacal Kate Sudiacal4 hours ago
Photo of Kate Sudiacal

Kate Sudiacal

Kate is a Junior Writer at The Filipino Times, where she actively covers a wide range of stories, with a special focus on the Philippines, UAE, and MENA. Her thorough daily summaries of the most significant events appear in The Filipino Times, the Middle East's leading newspaper serving Filipinos. With The Filipino Times' digital platform boasting over 4 million monthly views and nearly half a million followers across various social media channels, Kate's work reaches a wide and engaged audience. Do you have a story to share? Contact Kate at [email protected].

Related Articles

TFT Website Photo 2024 04 06T151106.606

OFW killed in Sharjah residential building fire

4 hours ago
TFT Website Photo 2024 04 06T132204.470

After ending Olympic bid, Hidilyn Diaz to focus now on motherhood dream

6 hours ago
TFT Website Photo 2024 04 06T131414.515

PH, US, Japan, Australia to hold maritime exercises in PH waters

6 hours ago
TFT Website Photo 2024 04 06T124344.031

5 killed, 44 injured in residential building fire in Sharjah

6 hours ago
© 2024, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button