PHIVOLCS warns on possibility of strong earthquake, urges public to remain vigilant

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS) has warned the public about the possibility of a strong earthquake that will occur in the Philippines, as shared by PHIVOLCS Director Teresito Bacolcol through local media outlets.

“The Philippine Trench here in Samar is capable of generating [magnitude] 8.1 and when that happens, pwedeng mag generate ng tsunami as high as 10 meters. Dito naman sa Manila Trench, pwede siya mag generate ng [magnitude] 8.3 earthquake,” he said in a GMA news report.

Bacolcol added that there is a possibility of a tsunami coming in less than five minutes after the quake. Furthermore, he advises those who are living along the coast to recognize signs of “shake, drop, and roar” following a powerful earthquake.

He said that when there is strong shaking to the point where you cannot stand or move, followed by a sudden drop in sea level, and a roaring sound coming from the sea, then civilians must evacuate immediately to a higher place

"When there is strong shaking na halos hindi ka na makagalaw or di ka na makatayo, and there is sudden drop of sea level, and there is a roaring sound coming from the sea… Kung isa sa mga yan na observe mo, you have to evacuate immediately to a higher place, kung nasa coastal community ka," he said.

According to PHIVOLCS, to be earthquake-ready one must be familiar with the duck/drop, cover, and hold position. True to its name, this method can be done in three easy steps: