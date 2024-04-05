Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

World’s most expensive sim card sold at charity auction in UAE

The world’s most expensive SIM card was sold at the latest charity auction in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The people who participated in the charity auction entitled ‘The Most Noble Numbers’ witnessed the unique bid for a Dubai SIM: 058-7777777. This unique SIM consists of the digit ‘7’ consistently seven times.

The auction saw a bidding war, starting from the first bid of AED 100,000. The bid went higher and higher, but after an intense battle, the SIM finally went to the winning bid of AED 3,200,000.

There were a total of 21 unique mobile numbers from the local telecom operators, including Du and Etisalat. Aside from unique mobile numbers, there were also 10 fancy car plates at the auction.

All of the proceeds from this charity auction will go towards the Mothers’ Endowment campaign, which aims to honor mothers in the UAE.

