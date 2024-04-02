Lee Jae Wook, aespa Karina confirm split

The agency of Korean actor Lee Jae Wook has confirmed his split with Korean pop (KPop) idol Karina of Aespa. This news came five weeks after their relationship was confirmed to the public.

“Actor Lee Jae Wook decided to end the relationship in order to focus on his work that he is currently filming. The two will remain good colleagues and support one another,” the agency shared with a Korean media outlet.

Furthermore, the agency said that both will be greeting fans with good activities through their respective avenues in the future. Additionally, the agency asked for the interest and support of fans.

Earlier this year, reports suggested that Karina and Lee Jae Wook first encountered each other at Prada’s fashion show in Milan on January 14, where sparks seemingly flew between them.

For those who do not know, Lee Jae Wook is a 25-year-old South Korean actor known for his roles in Extraordinary You (2019) and Alchemy of Souls (2022-2023).

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 이재욱 (@jxxvvxxk)

Meanwhile, Karina is the leader of the South Korean girl group Aespa under SM Entertainment.