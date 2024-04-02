Latest NewsFeatureNewsPH NewsTFT NewsTFT ReachUAE News

Filipinas in UAE celebrate Women’s Month at Dubai event

Recipients of the Filipinas! Achievers Award from the Filipino Social Club (a non-profit organization licensed by the Dubai Community Development Authority)

Filipinas across the United Arab Emirates came together in celebration of Women’s Month at the ‘Filipinas in Dubai’ event organized by the Filipino Social Club. Held at the Khalidia Palace Hotel on Sunday, 31st March 2024, the event saw a gathering of dozens of Filipinas adorned in their traditional Filipiñana or national dress.

IMG 2439 scaled
Mutya ng Pilipinas 2023 winners performing at the Women’s Month ‘Filipinas in Dubai’ event organized by the Filipino Social Club
IMG 2420 scaled
Attendees of the Women’s Month ‘Filipinas in Dubai’ event organized by the Filipino Social Club

Among the distinguished guests were Philippine Ambassador to the UAE, Alfonso Ver, and the Philippine Consulate General in Dubai and Northern Emirates, Hon. Marford Angeles.

In his address, Ambassador Ver commended the achievements of Filipinas in the UAE, highlighting the significant representation of women in the country’s workforce.

IMG 2441 scaled
Philippine Ambassador to the UAE, Alfonso Ver

He remarked, “This event is proof of what Filipinas have attained. We have nine successful Filipinas speaking today to inspire everyone. We have so many success stories here in the UAE.”

He noted that 60% of overseas Filipino workers in the UAE are women, emphasizing the shift from discussing Filipinas in distress to celebrating their successes.

WhatsApp Image 2024 04 02 at 12.31.10 AM
Ericson P. Reyes, President, Filipino Social Club
IMG 2421 scaled
Attendees of the Women’s Month ‘Filipinas in Dubai’ event organized by the Filipino Social Club

Ambassador Ver also disclosed a decline in the number of distressed Filipinos in the country, with only seven currently housed in Dubai. He underscored the Philippine government’s new campaign, “Lipunang Patas sa Bagong Pilipinas,” aimed at promoting equal opportunities for women across various sectors.

IMG 2433 scaled
Attendees of the Women’s Month ‘Filipinas in Dubai’ event organized by the Filipino Social Club

The event featured inspiring speeches from nine successful Filipinas, each sharing their motivational stories. Susan Villanueva de Guzman, a PhD Student, Art & Design Educator, and Contemporary Artist, emphasized the role of art in advancing women in society. Evangeline Monjardin, Secretary of the Philippine Business Council and Managing Partner at Multiline, shared her journey of thriving in the male-dominated construction industry as a licensed architect.

WhatsApp Image 2024 04 02 at 12.38.14 AM
Susan Villanueva de Guzman, a PhD Student/Art & Design Educator/Contemporary Artist
WhatsApp Image 2024 04 02 at 12.31.59 AM e1712004013750
Evangeline Monjardin, Secretary of the Philippine Business Council and Managing Partner at Multiline

Florence Bueno, a Human MBA, PhD Candidate, and HR Director at Sustainability City & Jeet Contracting, discussed the qualities that empower Filipinas to succeed and uplift others. Jomana Mohammed, a Filipina Emirati wife and mother, shared her experience of overcoming prejudices in a multicultural society to build a successful career in banking spanning 25 years.

WhatsApp Image 2024 04 02 at 12.30.58 AM
Florence Bueno, a Human MBA, PhD Candidate, and HR Director at Sustainability City & Jeet Contracting
IMG 2476 scaled
Jomana Mohammed, a Filipina Emirati wife and mother

Marianne Mejia, Owner of LGA Cargo, shared her transition from an employee to a budding entrepreneur in the UAE. Finally, Izabella Faye Lebig, a Speaker & Author, and Year 10 student at Cambridge International School encouraged others to channel their creativity and imagination through writing.

IMG 2459 scaled
Marianne Mejia, Owner of LGA Cargo
IMG 2457 scaled
Izabella Faye Lebig, a Speaker & Author, and Year 10 student at Cambridge International School

The event, organized by Ellanie Villena, Vice President of the Filipino Social Club and Owner of Angel Wings International Tourism, also recognized dozens of Filipina achievers in the UAE with the Filipinas! Achievers Award.

WhatsApp Image 2024 04 02 at 12.31.58 AM 1 e1712004258961
Ellanie Villena, Vice President of the Filipino Social Club and Owner of Angel Wings International Tourism

To conclude, the organizers acknowledged Filipinas who have excelled in their fields, along with other outstanding individuals from the community.

  • Angelu Adan
  • Justin Mae L. Aguilar
  • Aileen A. Avila
  • Michelle G. Bernardo
  • Emolyn Bucsit
  • Daisy G. Calabia
  • Louise Da Costa
  • Teresita Delizo
  • Evelyn Horillo
  • Maricar Jara-Puyod
  • Myla Lizano
  • Rowena Sevilleno Marbella
  • Pimensita V. Mindana
  • Michico Lopez Ramos
  • Dr. Mina Roces
  • Jovilyn Suello
  • Mariben Christine Tan Eustaquio
  • Analiza M. Villao
DSC6042 scaled
The Filipino Times’ Senior Assistant Editor and Content Producer Justin Mae L. Aguilar, receiving the ‘Filipinas! Achiever Award’ from Filipino Social Club

WhatsApp Image 2024 04 02 at 12.31.57 AM
Attendees of the Women’s Month ‘Filipinas in Dubai’ event organized by the Filipino Social Club
WhatsApp Image 2024 04 02 at 12.31.56 AM
Attendees of the Women’s Month ‘Filipinas in Dubai’ event organized by the Filipino Social Club

The ‘Filipinas in Dubai’ event served as a platform to celebrate the achievements of Filipinas in the UAE and inspire further progress towards gender equality and empowerment.

