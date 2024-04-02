Filipinas in UAE celebrate Women’s Month at Dubai event

Filipinas across the United Arab Emirates came together in celebration of Women’s Month at the ‘Filipinas in Dubai’ event organized by the Filipino Social Club. Held at the Khalidia Palace Hotel on Sunday, 31st March 2024, the event saw a gathering of dozens of Filipinas adorned in their traditional Filipiñana or national dress.

Among the distinguished guests were Philippine Ambassador to the UAE, Alfonso Ver, and the Philippine Consulate General in Dubai and Northern Emirates, Hon. Marford Angeles.

In his address, Ambassador Ver commended the achievements of Filipinas in the UAE, highlighting the significant representation of women in the country’s workforce.

He remarked, “This event is proof of what Filipinas have attained. We have nine successful Filipinas speaking today to inspire everyone. We have so many success stories here in the UAE.”

He noted that 60% of overseas Filipino workers in the UAE are women, emphasizing the shift from discussing Filipinas in distress to celebrating their successes.

Ambassador Ver also disclosed a decline in the number of distressed Filipinos in the country, with only seven currently housed in Dubai. He underscored the Philippine government’s new campaign, “Lipunang Patas sa Bagong Pilipinas,” aimed at promoting equal opportunities for women across various sectors.

The event featured inspiring speeches from nine successful Filipinas, each sharing their motivational stories. Susan Villanueva de Guzman, a PhD Student, Art & Design Educator, and Contemporary Artist, emphasized the role of art in advancing women in society. Evangeline Monjardin, Secretary of the Philippine Business Council and Managing Partner at Multiline, shared her journey of thriving in the male-dominated construction industry as a licensed architect.

Florence Bueno, a Human MBA, PhD Candidate, and HR Director at Sustainability City & Jeet Contracting, discussed the qualities that empower Filipinas to succeed and uplift others. Jomana Mohammed, a Filipina Emirati wife and mother, shared her experience of overcoming prejudices in a multicultural society to build a successful career in banking spanning 25 years.

Marianne Mejia, Owner of LGA Cargo, shared her transition from an employee to a budding entrepreneur in the UAE. Finally, Izabella Faye Lebig, a Speaker & Author, and Year 10 student at Cambridge International School encouraged others to channel their creativity and imagination through writing.

The event, organized by Ellanie Villena, Vice President of the Filipino Social Club and Owner of Angel Wings International Tourism, also recognized dozens of Filipina achievers in the UAE with the Filipinas! Achievers Award.

To conclude, the organizers acknowledged Filipinas who have excelled in their fields, along with other outstanding individuals from the community.

Angelu Adan

Justin Mae L. Aguilar

Aileen A. Avila

Michelle G. Bernardo

Emolyn Bucsit

Daisy G. Calabia

Louise Da Costa

Teresita Delizo

Evelyn Horillo

Maricar Jara-Puyod

Myla Lizano

Rowena Sevilleno Marbella

Pimensita V. Mindana

Michico Lopez Ramos

Dr. Mina Roces

Jovilyn Suello

Mariben Christine Tan Eustaquio

Analiza M. Villao

The ‘Filipinas in Dubai’ event served as a platform to celebrate the achievements of Filipinas in the UAE and inspire further progress towards gender equality and empowerment.