Companies in UAE launches CSR initiatives during Ramadan

This holy month of Ramadan is a time of generosity, unity, compassion, and kindness. This year, several companies in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) launched their corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives to help society and make the world a better place.

Here are some of the companies that gave back to the community during Ramadan.

West Zone

During Ramadan, West Zone Group, one of the largest supermarkets providing fresh and high-quality groceries in the UAE, contributed AED 10 million over a period of 5 years towards the “1 Billion Meals Endowment campaign.”

This campaign was launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai. It aims to establish the largest Ramadan sustainable food aid endowment fund, fighting hunger and supporting underprivileged populations.

Naresh Bhawnani, Founder and Chairman of the West Zone Group, said: “The 1 Billion Meals Endowment campaign is an extension of the UAE’s message of good, giving, and generosity, established since its foundation. It is also a testament to its leading humanitarian role, extending aid to those in need worldwide.”

vivo

vivo, a leading smartphone company, launched the Togetherness campaign, which aimed to help 500 underprivileged individuals during Ramadan.

The company distributed grocery packets at the Al Ghurair company camp in Sonapur, with the Dubai Police on stand-by, making sure there was peace and harmony during this noble initiative.

Saeed Klaib, Director of Communications at vivo Middle East said: “We are deeply committed to giving back to the community and supporting those in need, especially during times of hardships.”

“By launching the Togetherness campaign, we aim to not only provide essential support to vulnerable individuals and families but also to foster a culture of compassion and unity,” he added. “We are always inspired by the leadership of the UAE and its dedication to humanitarian efforts, and we were honored to contribute to this noble cause.”

McDonald’s

Meanwhile, McDonald’s, in partnership with Emirates Red Crescent (ERC), took a creative way to help those in need during Ramadan. Through their Reward Points system, customers can donate and help those in need.

Customers can donate their Reward Points, which will be matched by McDonald’s. Each 100 Reward Points will equal AED 1. The money will then be given to ERC to support its humanitarian aid efforts.

Thanks to the CSR initiatives of these companies, everyone involved was united in giving love, compassion, and kindness during Ramadan.