UAE announces extended Eid Al Fitr holidays for private sectors

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) has declared an extended Eid Al Fitr holiday for both public and private sector employees in the UAE. Starting from Monday, April 8, private sector workers will enjoy a paid holiday until 3 Shawwal (April 12), while public sector employees will have a one-week break, lasting until Sunday, April 14.

This decision grants federal government workers a nine-day break, including the official weekend days of Saturday and Sunday. It allows everyone ample time to celebrate Eid Al Fitr, the joyous occasion that marks the end of Ramadan.

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) has announced that Monday, 29 Ramadan (8 April 2024) to 3 Shawwal (or what is equivalent to it in Gregorian date) will be a paid holiday for all employees in the private sector across the UAE on the occasion of Eid Al… — وزارة الموارد البشرية والتوطين (@MOHRE_UAE) April 1, 2024

Eid Al Fitr is celebrated on the first day of Shawwal, following the fasting month of Ramadan, and is observed with prayers, feasting, and acts of charity. The holiday will officially start on April 8, irrespective of the lunar sighting.

Regular working hours will resume on Monday, April 15, after the conclusion of the holiday period.