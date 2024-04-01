Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

53 OFWs given permanent residency in Taiwan – MECO

Photo of Kate Sudiacal Kate Sudiacal4 hours ago

MECO Chairman Silvestre Bello III

The Manila Economic and Cultural Office (MECO) shared that 53 Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) have been granted an opportunity to permanently reside in Taiwan as an incentive for their exemplary performance in the workplace.

MECO Chair Silvestre Bello III said that those who are working with food companies in Taoyuan have already received the incentive. Furthermore, he emphasized that these companies have been hiring over 10,000 Filipino workers over the last 30 years.

“In I-Mei Foods alone, about 53 OFWs had been promoted to mid-managerial positions. That gave them the privilege of being exempted from the maximum period of stay in Taiwan,” said Bello.

Foreign workers in manufacturing firms in Taiwan are permitted to work for up to 12 years unless they are assigned mid-level positions, in which case there may be exceptions to this limit.

“And with the assistance of the company, they can apply for permanent residence and invite their families to live with them in Taiwan,” Bello said.

Only the spouse, children under the age of majority, and children over the age of majority who are unable to live independently due to physical or mental disability, are the family members who can be brought by the OFW when planning to apply for permanent residency for his/her family. Furthermore, the application for the family can only be done when the foreign worker has stayed for 3 to 5 consecutive years in Taiwan.

 

Photo of Kate Sudiacal Kate Sudiacal4 hours ago
Photo of Kate Sudiacal

Kate Sudiacal

Kate is a Junior Writer at The Filipino Times, where she actively covers a wide range of stories, with a special focus on the Philippines, UAE, and MENA. Her thorough daily summaries of the most significant events appear in The Filipino Times, the Middle East's leading newspaper serving Filipinos. With The Filipino Times' digital platform boasting over 4 million monthly views and nearly half a million followers across various social media channels, Kate's work reaches a wide and engaged audience. Do you have a story to share? Contact Kate at [email protected].

Related Articles

TFT NEWS Eid al adha 2023

UAE announces extended Eid Al Fitr holidays for private sectors

5 hours ago
Katie WEB 2024 04 01T152306.646

RTA to enhance public transportation, bus stations to undergo overhaul

6 hours ago
Katie WEB 2024 04 01T135615.885

Investors eye on developing world’s first esports island in UAE

7 hours ago
Katie WEB 2024 04 01T115134.160

League of Legends to launch new servers in the Middle East

9 hours ago
© 2024, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button