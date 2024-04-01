53 OFWs given permanent residency in Taiwan – MECO

The Manila Economic and Cultural Office (MECO) shared that 53 Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) have been granted an opportunity to permanently reside in Taiwan as an incentive for their exemplary performance in the workplace.

MECO Chair Silvestre Bello III said that those who are working with food companies in Taoyuan have already received the incentive. Furthermore, he emphasized that these companies have been hiring over 10,000 Filipino workers over the last 30 years.

“In I-Mei Foods alone, about 53 OFWs had been promoted to mid-managerial positions. That gave them the privilege of being exempted from the maximum period of stay in Taiwan,” said Bello.

Foreign workers in manufacturing firms in Taiwan are permitted to work for up to 12 years unless they are assigned mid-level positions, in which case there may be exceptions to this limit.

“And with the assistance of the company, they can apply for permanent residence and invite their families to live with them in Taiwan,” Bello said.