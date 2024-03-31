UAE among top 5 global countries for women entrepreneurs

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) is one of the best countries to start a business—especially for women.

According to the Global Entrepreneurship Monitor (GEM) report for 2023/2024, which assessed the economies of global countries, the UAE received the highest expert scores for perceived support for women entrepreneurs.

The UAE was followed by India and Saudi Arabia. Meanwhile, Lithuania ranked fourth while Qatar ranked fifth.

The UAE securing the top spot only shows that the country has taken entrepreneurship activity to the next level to provide ideal support to female entrepreneurs.

According to WAM, the UAE aims to provide businesswomen with a more stimulating and better entrepreneurial environment, allowing them to enhance their access to resources.

The government is also investing a lot of money to enhance the competitiveness of its entrepreneurial environment.