PBBM encourages Filipinos to live like Christ on Easter Sunday

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr encouraged Filipinos to remember God’s promises to humanity and live like Christ on Easter Sunday.

“Today, we remember the fulfillment of the promise of Jesus Christ to humanity – that he will rise again and deliver eternal salvation for all,” the President said in his Easter message.

“This auspicious occasion reminds us that, while faith, devotion, and sacrifice are, by themselves, worthy ideals to aspire for, they also yield great rewards both here on earth and the hereafter,” he added.

He also reminded Filipinos to live like Christ: “May this day also excite our hearts to live a Christ-like life, especially in sharing our blessings in whatever form to the poor, the sick, and the downtrodden,” he said.

At the end of his message, he told the Filipino community to pray to God to give the country guidance in building the Bagong Pilipinas.

“Finally, let us unite in praying for the continued guidance of God Almighty in our collective pursuit to build the Bagong Pilipinas that we are destined to achieve,” President Marcos concluded.

Christians all over the world celebrate Easter Sunday to commemorate the resurrection of Jesus Christ after dying on the cross. This day marks the last day of the Holy Week, which is the holiest week in the Catholic Church’s liturgical year.