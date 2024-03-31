OFW among top 10 finishers in Ireland’s Ballybunion Half-Marathon

Overseas Filipino Ted Magno made his country proud after placing 9th in the Ballybunion Half-Marathon in Dublin, Ireland with a time of 1hr 32 mins 52 secs.

The Ballybunion Half-Marathon was held on March 30, 2024, passing through Ireland’s north Kerry vistas along the Wild Atlantic Way.

However, this is not the first time that the 49-year-old’s running skills and talents were recognized abroad as he was the 2nd Filipino finisher in the 29th Edition of the Run Rome the Marathon, one of the biggest races in Europe held on March 17.

According to Via Alona Cochon, a delegate of the Rome Marathon for the Filipino communities, the marathon sees an increase in Filipino participants from international countries.

Magno, a member of the Endurance Philippines Ireland Club (EPIC), is one of the many Filipinos who decided to run in the Run Rome the Marathon.

“Rome marathon, galing na kami last year. My 1st Personal Best (PB) was 3h 13mins,” Magno said.

“Sabi nila, qualified na ko sa Boston, so naisip ko dagdagan ko pa at nakatapos pa ako ng 8 marathons for 2023,” he added.

He shared how it feels like to be the 2nd Filipino finisher in the Run Rome the Marathon, where 40,000 runners participated from different countries, including the UK, the USA, Spain, Netherlands, UAE, Ireland, and Italy.

“I’m incredibly proud to have run in Run Rome the Marathon and to have finished as the 2nd Filipino runner,” he said. “It was a challenging but rewarding experience, and I’m grateful for the support of my fellow Filipinos and everyone who cheered me on along the way.”

“The camaraderie among Filipino runners was truly inspiring, and it’s something that I’ll always cherish. This accomplishment is a testament to hard work, dedication, and the resilience of Filipino athletes,” he added.

Magno said that training was not easy, especially as a healthcare worker in Dublin, living a hectic lifestyle.

Another factor that affects his training schedule is the weather conditions in Ireland. However, Magno is determined to persevere and discipline himself. “Rain or shine, there’s no excuse,” he said.

Magno was originally from Manila but later migrated to Ireland in 2009. He is a member of the running and cycling club EPIC, founded and headed by Rolando Espina, followed by Mike Gonda, and now was passed on to him. The club’s vision is to create a strong community of passionate runners and cyclists, challenging each other to grow while forging lasting friendships.