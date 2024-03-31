Eid Al Fitr: UAE gov’t announces one-week holiday for public sector

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) government said that its federal government staff will be given paid leave for one week, from Monday to Sunday (April 8 to 14).

According to WAM, work for government staff will resume on Monday, April 15.

UAE Cabinet has mandated one-week Eid Al Fitr holiday for federal government#UAEGOV pic.twitter.com/kZP5rIibFf — UAEGOV (@UAEmediaoffice) March 31, 2024

Government employees will enjoy a nine-day break, including the weekends on either side of Eid Al Fitr. The holiday’s exact start day will be confirmed by the UAE’s Moon-sighting committee.

Meanwhile, the Eid holiday for the private sector is yet to be announced.

Workers for both the federal government and private sectors are typically afforded the same number of holiday dates per year.