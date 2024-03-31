Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

Eid Al Fitr: UAE gov’t announces one-week holiday for public sector

Photo of Camille Quirino Camille Quirino53 mins ago

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) government said that its federal government staff will be given paid leave for one week, from Monday to Sunday (April 8 to 14).

According to WAM, work for government staff will resume on Monday, April 15.

Government employees will enjoy a nine-day break, including the weekends on either side of Eid Al Fitr. The holiday’s exact start day will be confirmed by the UAE’s Moon-sighting committee.

Meanwhile, the Eid holiday for the private sector is yet to be announced.

Workers for both the federal government and private sectors are typically afforded the same number of holiday dates per year.

Photo of Camille Quirino Camille Quirino53 mins ago
Photo of Camille Quirino

Camille Quirino

Camille Quirino is a Junior Writer at The Filipino Times, passionate about sharing the stories of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs). She previously contributed to Magic 89.9 and various TV productions and finds fulfillment in crafting compelling narratives that shed light on the experiences of OFWs. Outside of work, Camille enjoys playing the ukulele and meeting new people to hear their stories. She believes everyone has a unique narrative worth sharing and is dedicated to capturing these stories in her writing. Reach Camille at [email protected].

Related Articles

Ted Magno

OFW among top 10 finishers in Ireland’s Ballybunion Half-Marathon

3 hours ago
Christine espinosa erlanda top 30

Filipina OFW in UAE among top 30 most influential architects in 2024

5 hours ago
marcos

PBBM encourages Filipinos to live like Christ on Easter Sunday

7 hours ago
abs cbn and gma istock

GMA to air ABS-CBN’s ‘It’s Showtime’ starting April 6

13 hours ago
© 2024, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button