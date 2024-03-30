FilSoc launches initiative to empower people of determination

The Filipino Social Club (FilSoc) has launched the “Filipino Social Club’s People of Determination Club (PoD),” aimed at advocating for the rights and welfare of people with disabilities in the UAE.

The FilSoc PoD program aims to provide tailored resources and support for members with special needs, particularly those from the Filipino Deaf Community.

Led by Ericson Reyes, President of FilSoc, the initiative reflects a commitment to fostering an inclusive environment where every member, regardless of ability, feels valued and supported.

“Our goal is to ensure that individuals with disabilities are not only included but empowered to thrive within our community,” expressed Mr. Reyes.

“The launch of the FilSoc People of Determination Club marks a significant step towards achieving this vision. They are our kababayans, our fellow OFWs, and integral members of our Filipino community. Through the Community Development Authority Dubai, we aim to foster inclusivity for them and their families. By organizing activities and seeking services tailored to their needs, we strive to create a more inclusive society,” he added.

Through this initiative, FilSoc aims to break down barriers and create opportunities for individuals with disabilities to actively participate and contribute to the community.

In a social media invitation, they specified that individuals with disabilities can join regardless of their kinetic, mental, sensory, developmental, or psychological condition.

For those interested in joining or learning more about the club, please contact FilSoc representative, Ms. Iris at 0505977162 through calls or WhatsApp.