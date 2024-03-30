Latest NewsGlobalNewsPH NewsTFT News

Bus crash kills 45 Easter worshippers in South Africa

Photo of Justin Aguilar Justin Aguilar Follow on Twitter 3 hours ago

A bus carrying Easter worshippers crashed, killing 45 people in South Africa. The only survivor, an eight-year-old girl, was seriously injured and airlifted to a nearby hospital, according to reports by the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC).

The passengers were traveling from Botswana’s capital, Gaborone, to attend an Easter conference at the Zion Christian Church in Moria, South Africa. The crash happened in the Mamatlakala mountain pass between Mokopane and Marken.

Screenshot 2024 03 30 at 4.20.29 AM

Initial investigations suggest the bus lost control, crashed through barriers, and caught fire after plunging off a bridge.

Efforts are underway to recover the bodies of the deceased, with authorities facing challenges due to the severity of the crash.

Florence Radzilani, a member of the province’s Executive Council for Transport and Community Safety, described the scene as “very bad.”

Screenshot 2024 03 30 at 4.20.09 AM

Last year, 252 people lost their lives in road accidents between Holy Thursday and Easter Monday in South Africa.

As investigations continue, authorities express condolences to the families affected by the tragedy.

Photo of Justin Aguilar Justin Aguilar Follow on Twitter 3 hours ago
Photo of Justin Aguilar

Justin Aguilar

Justin is an assistant editor at The Filipino Times. She was a TV News Reporter for ABS-CBN News where she covered news stories and reports for TV and radio programs such as ANC, TV Patrol World, Umagang Kay Ganda, Bandila, and DZMM Teleradyo. She enjoys capturing people’s hearts by highlighting the excellence of Filipinos in her stories and bringing the latest updates to both OFWs and global readers of The Filipino Times. Want to share your story? Reach Justin on Facebook: www.facebook.com/justinlico.aguilar or send your story at: [email protected]

Related Articles

TFT News MAIL TO ORDER BRIDE 2024

Woman stopped at NAIA admits offered P500K for fake marriage to China

17 mins ago
Hidden beach in ph istock

Two beaches in PH among top 100 beaches in the world

23 mins ago
TFT News Total Solar Eclipse 2024

PAGASA clarifies solar eclipse not visible in PH; UAE residents expect partial dimming on April 8

2 hours ago
Katie WEB 2024 03 29T184656.843

National organization of professional teachers in UAE celebrates a decade of excellence

12 hours ago
© 2024, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button