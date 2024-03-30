Bus crash kills 45 Easter worshippers in South Africa

A bus carrying Easter worshippers crashed, killing 45 people in South Africa. The only survivor, an eight-year-old girl, was seriously injured and airlifted to a nearby hospital, according to reports by the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC).

The passengers were traveling from Botswana’s capital, Gaborone, to attend an Easter conference at the Zion Christian Church in Moria, South Africa. The crash happened in the Mamatlakala mountain pass between Mokopane and Marken.

Initial investigations suggest the bus lost control, crashed through barriers, and caught fire after plunging off a bridge.

Efforts are underway to recover the bodies of the deceased, with authorities facing challenges due to the severity of the crash.

Florence Radzilani, a member of the province’s Executive Council for Transport and Community Safety, described the scene as “very bad.”

Last year, 252 people lost their lives in road accidents between Holy Thursday and Easter Monday in South Africa.

As investigations continue, authorities express condolences to the families affected by the tragedy.