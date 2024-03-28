Latest NewsEntertainmentNewsPH NewsTFT NewsUAE News

Sarah Geronimo confirms reconciliation with Mommy Divine

Photo of Justin Aguilar Justin Aguilar Follow on Twitter 5 hours ago

Photo courtesy: Sarah Geronimo/instagram

Pinay pop icon Sarah Geronimo has officially confirmed the end of the long-standing tension with her mother, Mommy Divine Geronimo.

In an exclusive interview with ABS-CBN News, accompanied by her husband Matteo Guidicelli, the actress-singer revealed the positive turn in her relationship with her mother. Geronimo proudly shared that they have reestablished communication and that her mother has extended congratulations on her recent achievements.

“Thank you, Lord! I love you, Ma!” exclaimed the Kapamilya superstar when asked about their improved bond.

Matteo Guidicelli chimed in, affirming their love for their mothers saying “Love you ‘Ma. We love our moms.”

The singer also utilized her Instagram platform to promote her mother’s farm and business, showcasing organic products through photos in her stories.

Earlier this month,  Geronimo hinted at their reconciliation by giving a shoutout to her mom who she referred to as her “hero.” She also thanked both of her “nanay” during her acceptance speech for the Global Force Award at the Billboard Women.

“Shoutout to my mother Mommy Divine Geronimo. You are the best, you are my hero. I love you very much,” said Geronimo during an interview at the event.

Sarah Geronimo is set to sing her biggest hits at Coca-Cola Arena Dubai this coming Sunday, 14th April along with Philippine Rock icon Bamboo.

