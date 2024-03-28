Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

Abu Dhabi Police warns against mid-road stops

Photo of Kate Sudiacal Kate Sudiacal2 hours ago

Screen capture from the report of Abu Dhabi Police on warning against mid-road stops.

The Abu Dhabi Police has urged the public, especially drivers, to avoid stopping in the middle of the road as it imposes danger on vehicles that are in the same lane as well as the vehicles in the surrounding area. Authorities have issued this warning through a report posted on social media platform X.

A video included in the report showed an accident or an impact caused by a vehicle stopping in the middle of the road. Multiple cars were accidentally implicated due to one vehicle that stopped in the middle of the road.

Furthermore, the authorities have shared a few tips on what to do in case the situation arises.

“Following minor accidents and breakdowns, drivers must move their vehicles to the nearest safe parking spot or to the side of the road. This helps prevent accidents and traffic congestion. Then, call the police by dialing 999,” Abu Dhabi Police shared.

Photo of Kate Sudiacal Kate Sudiacal2 hours ago
Photo of Kate Sudiacal

Kate Sudiacal

Kate is a Junior Writer at The Filipino Times, where she actively covers a wide range of stories, with a special focus on the Philippines, UAE, and MENA. Her thorough daily summaries of the most significant events appear in The Filipino Times, the Middle East's leading newspaper serving Filipinos. With The Filipino Times' digital platform boasting over 4 million monthly views and nearly half a million followers across various social media channels, Kate's work reaches a wide and engaged audience. Do you have a story to share? Contact Kate at [email protected].

Related Articles

WhatsApp Image 2024 03 28 at 12.27.07 PM

OFW Guide: Essential tips on how to make smart investments

31 mins ago
TFT News why filipino women fear being mothers

Why Filipino women fear motherhood in the UAE

9 hours ago
TFT News sarah g

Sarah Geronimo confirms reconciliation with Mommy Divine

11 hours ago
Andi Eigenmann

Andi Eigenmann takes late mother Jaclyn Jose’s ashes to Siargao

20 hours ago
© 2024, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button