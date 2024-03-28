Abu Dhabi Police warns against mid-road stops

The Abu Dhabi Police has urged the public, especially drivers, to avoid stopping in the middle of the road as it imposes danger on vehicles that are in the same lane as well as the vehicles in the surrounding area. Authorities have issued this warning through a report posted on social media platform X.

A video included in the report showed an accident or an impact caused by a vehicle stopping in the middle of the road. Multiple cars were accidentally implicated due to one vehicle that stopped in the middle of the road.

Furthermore, the authorities have shared a few tips on what to do in case the situation arises.

“Following minor accidents and breakdowns, drivers must move their vehicles to the nearest safe parking spot or to the side of the road. This helps prevent accidents and traffic congestion. Then, c all the police by dialing 999,” Abu Dhabi Police shared.