Saudi Arabia to join in Miss Universe pageant for the first time

For the first time ever, Saudi Arabia will be participating in the renowned Miss Universe pageant, with Rumy Alqahtani chosen to be the representative from the kingdom.

The news was shared on Alqahtani’s Instagram, where she showed gratitude and enthusiasm for being selected as Saudi Arabia’s first representative for the Miss Universe 2024 pageant.

“This is a major achievement for Saudi Arabia as we enter the global arena of beauty and diversity,” Alqahtani captioned her post.

Coming from Riyadh, Alqahtani has a lot of experience as a fashion model, as she has participated in several beauty pageants like Miss Woman International, Miss Global, Miss Planet International, and Miss Arab World.

Alqahtani’s involvement indicates a change in how Saudi Arabia views beauty and representation, demonstrating the country’s ongoing support and empowerment of women on a global scale.

Getting ready to participate in the 73rd Miss Universe pageant in Mexico, Alqahtani’s attendance is expected to be a significant event for both Saudi Arabia and the international pageant scene.