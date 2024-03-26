Latest NewsGlobalNewsTFT NewsUAE News

Saudi Arabia to join in Miss Universe pageant for the first time

Photo of Justin Aguilar Justin Aguilar Follow on Twitter 4 hours ago

For the first time ever, Saudi Arabia will be participating in the renowned Miss Universe pageant, with Rumy Alqahtani chosen to be the representative from the kingdom.

The news was shared on Alqahtani’s Instagram, where she showed gratitude and enthusiasm for being selected as Saudi Arabia’s first representative for the Miss Universe 2024 pageant.

“This is a major achievement for Saudi Arabia as we enter the global arena of beauty and diversity,” Alqahtani captioned her post.

Coming from Riyadh, Alqahtani has a lot of experience as a fashion model, as she has participated in several beauty pageants like Miss Woman International, Miss Global, Miss Planet International, and Miss Arab World.

Alqahtani’s involvement indicates a change in how Saudi Arabia views beauty and representation, demonstrating the country’s ongoing support and empowerment of women on a global scale.

Getting ready to participate in the 73rd Miss Universe pageant in Mexico, Alqahtani’s attendance is expected to be a significant event for both Saudi Arabia and the international pageant scene.

Photo of Justin Aguilar Justin Aguilar Follow on Twitter 4 hours ago
Photo of Justin Aguilar

Justin Aguilar

Justin is an assistant editor at The Filipino Times. She was a TV News Reporter for ABS-CBN News where she covered news stories and reports for TV and radio programs such as ANC, TV Patrol World, Umagang Kay Ganda, Bandila, and DZMM Teleradyo. She enjoys capturing people’s hearts by highlighting the excellence of Filipinos in her stories and bringing the latest updates to both OFWs and global readers of The Filipino Times. Want to share your story? Reach Justin on Facebook: www.facebook.com/justinlico.aguilar or send your story at: [email protected]

Related Articles

FilSoc Board of Directors with CDA officials H.E. Ambassador Ver ConGen Designate Hon. Angeles along with the FilSoc accredited group leaders

Filipino Community Leaders’ Meeting Strengthens Bonds and Fosters Collaboration in Dubai

1 hour ago
ofw kuwait

OFWs in Kuwait with expired visas encouraged to avail amnesty

2 hours ago
The Filipino Times UAE workers expats 1

UAE tops global rankings for lowest labor disputes

5 hours ago
Muzaher Suweb Bito from Bangsamoro Government

Muslim Filipino community celebrates teen placing top 3 in 27th Dubai International Holy Quran Contest

5 hours ago
© 2024, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button