AED400 fine for non-compliance with compulsory traffic lane, Abu Dhabi Police reminds

The Abu Dhabi Police reminds riders to drive on the right lane to avoid accidents and avoid getting fined AED 400 for non-compliance with the compulsory traffic lane.

In two social media posts, the Abu Dhabi Police shared a computer-generated imagery (CGI) video showing what will happen if riders do not comply with the said traffic rule. A car was recklessly driving and was not following the compulsory traffic lane, thus, the car was damaged due to an accident the rider caused.

In the video, it was also shown that non-compliance will be subject to a fine of AED400.

On the second post, a report by the Abu Dhabi Police urges riders to adhere with the compulsory lanes.

“Compulsory traffic lanes for vehicles in intersections whether managed by traffic lights or others, which compel driver to drive in certain lane such as road lanes or signs created to reduce traffic accidents. So your adherence to the compulsory lane reinforce [your safety] and the others’ safety,” the Abu Dhabi Police reported.