Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

Abu Dhabi Police warns parents on children’s use of firecrackers

Photo of Kate Liane Sudiacal Kate Liane Sudiacal22 mins ago

Abu Dhabi Police warns parents to avoid buying fireworks or firecrackers for children, especially during Eid. The authorities said on a social media post: “We all know the [dangers of] fireworks that our children tend to buy during Eid days. It is not enough that we watch them. Therefore, we must stop and prevent them from using it.”

Furthermore, Abu Dhabi Police said that it could cause serious injuries, such as burns and deformities. It could also cause panic, disturbances, and inconvenience to sick and elderly people.

There are other ways for kids to celebrate this, Eid. Here are a few suggestions:

  1. Go with your family to free public parks here in the UAE.
  2. Go to theme parks with your family or friends.
  3.  Go to arcades or active game parks.

Photo of Kate Liane Sudiacal Kate Liane Sudiacal22 mins ago
Photo of Kate Liane Sudiacal

Kate Liane Sudiacal

Kate is a Junior Writer at The Filipino Times, where she actively covers a wide range of stories, with a special focus on the Philippines, UAE, and MENA. Her thorough daily summaries of the most significant events appear in The Filipino Times, the Middle East's leading newspaper serving Filipinos. With The Filipino Times' digital platform boasting over 4 million monthly views and nearly half a million followers across various social media channels, Kate's work reaches a wide and engaged audience. Do you have a story to share? Contact Kate at [email protected].

Related Articles

Katie WEB 2024 03 24T123214.794

PH Immigration launches laboratory to detect fraud documents

6 hours ago
Katie WEB 2024 03 24T113653.914

RTA Dubai officially launches ‘free umbrella’ at Al Ghubaiba station

7 hours ago
Katie WEB 2024 03 24T104742.074

Overseas Voter Registration: Paano nga ba mag-register?

8 hours ago
Rona Calugay from 4W Ka Grab

Former female RTA driver now drives VIPs at airport

1 day ago
© 2024, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button