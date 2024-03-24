Abu Dhabi Police warns parents on children’s use of firecrackers

Abu Dhabi Police warns parents to avoid buying fireworks or firecrackers for children, especially during Eid. The authorities said on a social media post: “We all know the [dangers of] fireworks that our children tend to buy during Eid days. It is not enough that we watch them. Therefore, we must stop and prevent them from using it.”

Furthermore, Abu Dhabi Police said that it could cause serious injuries, such as burns and deformities. It could also cause panic, disturbances, and inconvenience to sick and elderly people.

#فيديو | #شرطة_أبوظبي تدعو أولياء الأمور إلى تشديد الرقابة على الأبناء ومنعهم من شراء الألعاب النارية والمفرقعات وعدم استخدامها لأنها تؤدي إلى اضرار جسدية مثل الحروق والتشوهات المستديمة والتسبب في الخوف والإزعاج للسكان .#شهرنا_طاعة_والتزام#رمضان#شهر_رمضان_المبارك pic.twitter.com/0CGX8tYdpP — شرطة أبوظبي (@ADPoliceHQ) March 23, 2024

There are other ways for kids to celebrate this, Eid. Here are a few suggestions:

Go with your family to free public parks here in the UAE. Go to theme parks with your family or friends. Go to arcades or active game parks.