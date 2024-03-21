Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Bimby to stay with Kris Aquino amid showbiz career offer

Bimby Aquino has decided to stay with his mother and Queen of All Media Kris Aquino to attend to her condition rather than going back to the Philippines to start a career in show business,

Aquino’s ex-boyfriend Batangas Vice Gov. Mark Leviste said that Bimby decided to stay in Los Angeles for now to look after his mom.

“There were plans for him to explore show business. Alam mo si Bimb talagang hahanga ka sa bata. He’s way ahead of his time. Even if he’s only barely 17,” said Leviste.

Leviste expressed his admiration for how Bimby is handling his mother’s ordeal who is suffering from several autoimmune conditions.

“He thinks, he acts, he cares, and loves his mom like an adult. Well, he is a young adult, he’s mature, very responsible for his age and he takes good care of his mom like no other,” he added.

Tin Calawod, the Cornerstone Entertainment handler of Bimby shared the young Aquino’s text message to her.

“Hi Ate Tin, I wanna stay muna with mama,” said Bimby in a text message.

