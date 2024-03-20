Ras Al Khaimah Transport Authority in UAE offers free bus rides for International Happiness Day

Ras Al Khaimah Transport Authority (RAKTA) announces free city bus rides for March 20, 2024 only, in celebration of the International Happiness Day.

“Celebrate International Happiness Day with us on March 20th, 2024, with FREE city bus trips in Ras Al Khaimah!,” RAKTA wrote in the caption

Here are the city bus routes in RAK:

Al Nakeel to Al Jazirah Al Hamra || Al Jazirah Al Hamra to Al Nakeel (RED LINE)

Al Nakeel to Sha’am area || Sha’am area to Al Nakeel (BLUE LINE)

Al Nakeel to RAK Airport || RAK Airport to Al Nakeel (GREEN LINE)

AURAK to Manar Mall || Manar Mall to AURAK (PURPLE LINE)