Dubai to build new university under Mother’s Endowment, backed by AED400M donation

A new university will be built in Dubai as the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI) and Sobha Realty inked a charitable grant agreement to establish the AED400 million endowment university.

The signing was done in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Vice Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI) and His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance of the UAE, as well as His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai.

As part of the Mother’s Endowment initiative launched by @HHShkMohd, we signed an agreement today to establish a new university in Dubai, backed by an AED400 million donation from Sobha Realty. We thank PNC Menon, the group’s founder, for supporting this initiative. We are proud… pic.twitter.com/SuVbQBIrf3 — Hamdan bin Mohammed (@HamdanMohammed) March 18, 2024

The agreement is part of the Mothers’ Endowment campaign initiated by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to honour mothers by establishing an AED1 billion endowment fund to support the education of millions around the world.

As part of the agreement, Sobha Realty, an international luxury real estate developer will construct an AED400 million university campus in Dubai. The campus will be handed over to MBRGI and will offer diverse undergraduate and postgraduate programs, adhering to international standards of education.