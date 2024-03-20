Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

Dubai to build new university under Mother’s Endowment, backed by AED400M donation

Photo of Kate Liane Sudiacal Kate Liane Sudiacal2 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI) and Sobha Realty inks agreement to establish the AED400 million endowment university in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Vice Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI). Photo courtesy: WAM

A new university will be built in Dubai as the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI) and Sobha Realty inked a charitable grant agreement to establish the AED400 million endowment university.

The signing was done in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Vice Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI) and His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance of the UAE, as well as His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai.

Sheikh Hamdan wrote in the caption: “As part of the Mother’s Endowment initiative launched by @HHShkMohd, we signed an agreement today to establish a new university in Dubai, backed by an AED400 million donation from Sobha Realty. We thank PNC Menon, the group’s founder, for supporting this initiative. We are proud of the spirit of generosity that distinguishes the Dubai community, and the positive impact of such contributions on @MBRInitiatives’ global educational goals.”

The agreement is part of the Mothers’ Endowment campaign initiated by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to honour mothers by establishing an AED1 billion endowment fund to support the education of millions around the world.

As part of the agreement, Sobha Realty, an international luxury real estate developer will construct an AED400 million university campus in Dubai. The campus will be handed over to MBRGI and will offer diverse undergraduate and postgraduate programs, adhering to international standards of education.

 

 

Photo of Kate Liane Sudiacal Kate Liane Sudiacal2 hours ago
Photo of Kate Liane Sudiacal

Kate Liane Sudiacal

Kate is a Junior Writer at The Filipino Times, where she actively covers a wide range of stories, with a special focus on the Philippines, UAE, and MENA. Her thorough daily summaries of the most significant events appear in The Filipino Times, the Middle East's leading newspaper serving Filipinos. With The Filipino Times' digital platform boasting over 4 million monthly views and nearly half a million followers across various social media channels, Kate's work reaches a wide and engaged audience. Do you have a story to share? Contact Kate at [email protected].

Related Articles

Katie WEB 99

Ras Al Khaimah Transport Authority in UAE offers free bus rides for International Happiness Day

1 hour ago
Katie WEB 97

Low visibility due to dust, Abu Dhabi Police warns drivers

4 hours ago
Katie WEB 95

Filipino arrested in Hawaii over carjacking

6 hours ago
Katie WEB 94

Team of viral ‘Selos’ singer Shaira took down song from streaming platforms to avoid legal actions

6 hours ago
© 2024, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button