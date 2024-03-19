Women in power, empowered women: Celebrating the triumph of women in the professional world

Over time, women have faced an uphill battle for workplace equality as societal norms favor men. This bias has relegated women to the sidelines in male-dominated industries, limiting their opportunities and stifling their potential.

In 2023, statistics revealed that there are only 61.4% of women in the labor force compared to 90.6% of men.

Despite these obstacles, some Filipino women have boldly entered male-dominated fields, defying stereotypes and achieving remarkable success.

In this article, we put a spotlight on trailblazing women who have shattered barriers and challenged the notion that certain jobs are reserved for men.

THE FILIPINO TIMES IS LED BY A WOMAN

According to a report by Bain & Company titled “Advancing Gender Equity in the Middle East Workforce” in 2023, only 6.7% of CEO positions in the UAE are held by women.

Dr. Karen Remo, a Filipina CEO, defied the odds by establishing herself in the Arab Region, founding the largest marketing and media agency for Filipinos based in the UAE.

Since then, Dr. Remo has received numerous awards for her excellence. In 2015, she was honored with the Asian Women Leadership Award by the Asian Leadership Congress. Additionally, she was recognized as the Female Leader of the Year by the Middle East Economic Digest (MEED) in 2019. Besides being a visionary leader, she advocates for empowering women, especially in the workplace.

Dr. Karen Remo, CEO and Founder of New Perspective Media Group and Publisher of The Filipino Times, said: “Each of us is a groundbreaker, shattering the glass ceilings of a traditionally male-dominated world, and laying the groundwork for other women to rise. It is important to foster a work environment where women can thrive and make significant contributions because an inclusive environment creates a healthy platform that allows for better business results, innovation, and decision-making. I’m pleased to say that at NPM Group, more than half of our employees are women.”

“To those of the past who were catalysts for the empowerment of today’s women and to those in the present who daily inspire and motivate us, may we all continue to uplift and support each other every day,” she added.

FILIPINA MAKES A MARK IN CYBERSECURITY

Another Filipina excelling in the UAE’s cybersecurity industry is Irene Corpuz.

Starting her career in 2007, Corpuz faced challenges that hindered her from pursuing a career in cybersecurity.

“The prevailing gender norms and workforce dynamics created obstacles for women aspiring to contribute to the IT sector. So, despite the 17 years of invaluable experience, my return to the UAE IT field was hindered by several barriers,” she said.

Then, an opportunity arose in 2013, and good things slowly unfolded for Corpuz.

In 2018, she co-founded the Women in Cyber Security Middle East (WiCSME), along with the other awardees of the first Women in Cyber Security Awards, to promote and increase women’s participation in the field of cybersecurity. This empowerment is rooted in her beginnings as a woman in cybersecurity. She shared that when she first started, there were only a few women who were able to thrive in the industry. Corpuz encourages fellow women who aspire to succeed in male-dominated industries: “Approach your career with confidence, knowing you can inspire change and make a meaningful impact,” she added.

However, exemplary women are not confined solely within the four walls of the office. You can find many of these women out on the streets.

FILIPINA LADY BUS DRIVERS MAKING HISTORY IN THE UAE

Have you ever seen a lady bus driver in the UAE?

Back in 2020, the Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai extended the opportunity for double-decker bus driving to women. Mary Goldcez Carolino Diwa De Castro and Ailen Leaño Francisco were among the first three female bus drivers who operated massive double-decker buses in Dubai.