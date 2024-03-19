Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

RTA completes third phase of facility upgrade for ‘people of determination’

Kate Liane Sudiacal

One of the services provided by the RTA for people of determination (Photo courtesy: RTA).

The Roads and Transport Authority said that it has completed the third phase of upgrading buildings and facilities to be more friendly to People of Determination (those with special needs), in line with the standards of the “Dubai Building Code.”

This third phase marks the completion of the facilities rehabilitation project wherein facilities are “rehabilitated, maintained, and improved” to increase the rehabilitation rate and ensure that implementing agencies adhere to the “Dubai Building Code,” thereby ensuring facilities to ready to accommodate people of determination.

Meanwhile, the development process will continue based on updates to the “Dubai Building Code.”

The services provided by the RTA to improve accessibility for people of determination are the following: path for the blind, automatic doors for main entrances, rams and directional signs, POD-friendly designated waiting areas, elevators with large area. There are also tactile guidance panels, wheelchairs, and many more.

Facilities were prepared across locations such as RTA’s Head Office, Hatta, Al Qusais, Deira City Center, and Jebel Ali bus stations, as well as Karama Bus Station, Mall of the Emirates Station, Union, Al Ghubaiba, Al Kifaf, Satwa, Oud Metha, International City, Al Quoz, Business Bay, and Ibn Battuta stations.

Additionally, RTA ensured the availability of accessible amenities for ‘people of determination’ at various multi-level parking facilities, including those at Al Ghubaiba, Al Sabkha, Al Rigga Carlton Tower, and Naif.”

If you’re not aware of them yet, here are other facilities and accessibilities provided for ‘people of determination’ in the United Arab Emirates:

  • People of determination are exempt from paying Salik toll on one vehicle in Dubai. This can be renewed yearly.
  • There are dedicated parking spaces for people of determination.
  • In Abu Dhabi, people of determination are eligible for free unlimited travel on all buses in Abu Dhabi using the
  •  Hafilat smart card.
  • People of determination who have personalised Nol cards (blue) can use Dubai Metro and public buses in Dubai for free.
  • Additionally, metro stations in Dubai have:  tactile floor paths to guide visually-impaired persons at the stations; CCTV for hearing-impaired persons; audio notices for visually-impaired persons; stations are provided with escalators fitted with side hand rests stretching along the rail; dedicated parking for people of determination near the station’s entrances; automatic doors to ease the entry and exit process, and designated space for a wheel chair in each carriage, located in close proximity to the door.

 

 

 

