Marcos orders PNP to address cybercrime threats

President Bongbong Marcos has ordered the Philippine National Police (PNP) to address cybercrime threats. Marcos made the announcement during the oath-taking of the new PNP officials in Malacañang.

”Let us leverage on technology that aids [in] protecting and serving our people. Especially in battling, for example, the latest threat that we have is cybercrime, where the emerging and evolving digital landscape faces threats that can undo its potential contribution to national growth,” Marcos said in his speech.

Marcos added that breaches in communication and correspondence should be addressed.

”We cannot allow electronic pickpocketing and all forms of robberies which are the digital equivalent of bag snatching,” Marcos added.

The chief executive also called for the protection of the young people.

”Cybercriminals also prey on the innocence of our young, by stealing their dignity, and the vulnerabilities of our seniors, who are defrauded of their life savings,” the President said.