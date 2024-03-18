H.H. Sheikh Hamdan approves new Dubai government logo

Dubai revitalized its iconic old emblem, with the new design to be used as the Government of Dubai logo.

In a recent post on X (formerly Twitter), His Highness Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, announced changes to the design.

He wrote in his post: “We have revitalised Dubai’s iconic old emblem and adopted it as the new logo for the Government of Dubai.”

He also described the symbol of the new logo: “The new logo symbolises the emirate’s visionary leadership, transformative development journey, and evolution into a city of the future.”

His Highness also tagged The Executive Council of Dubai in his post. “@TECofDubai has been entrusted with the task of overseeing the implementation of the new logo across all government entities,” he concluded.

Dubai’s new logo has symbolic elements in its design.

The Falcon placed on top above the other elements symbolizes authenticity and pride. The Dhow below the falcon signifies Dubai’s history as a center for trade and exchange, while the Palm Tree below symbolizes generosity and hospitality.

The Ghaf Leaves surrounding the Dhow and Palm Tree symbolize flexibility agility, tolerance, and coexistence. Lastly, the Flag that surrounds all logo elements means safety and security for residents and visitors alike.

