DepEd asks for explanation from teacher who scolded students on TikTok

The Department of Education (DepEd) has issued a show cause order asking a public school teacher to explain why she scolded her students on TikTok live.

Education Assistant Secretary Francis Cesar Bringas said DepEd officials have met with the teacher to discuss the matter.

DepEd gave the teacher 72 hours to submit an explanation.

The teacher, who was reportedly an educator at the high school level, went live on TikTok over the weekend where she was seen shouting and scolding her students for still unknown reasons.

“Nakakalimutan niyo ang boundaries niyo,” she said.

“Una sa lahat, hindi niyo kami binabayaran rito para magtau-tauhan at gawin niyong robot at gawin niyong katatawanan sa harapan,” the teacher said.

“Pangalawa, hindi ako nag-board exam para lang hindi irespeto ng mga katulad niyong wala pa namang nararating sa buhay,” she said. “Ang kakapal ng mga mukha niyo!”

She also called her students “ingrato” and “ugaling squatter.”

Several TikTok profiles have already downloaded her video and re-uploaded her viral video on their accounts.

Meanwhile, the Teachers’ Dignity Coalition (TDC), an organization that helps Filipino teachers in their struggle for rights, welfare, and dignity, reminded netizens not to immediately judge the teacher based on the video.

TDC National Chairperson Benjo Basas said that everyone must “understand the full context” and wait for DepEd to complete their investigation.