Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

Don’t miss out: Rockwell’s Abu Dhabi Iftar event for investment opportunities

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 hours ago

Rockwell is hosting an unmissable Iftar event in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (UAE) for everyone who is into international investment opportunities.

On March 23, 2024, overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) in the UAE can learn from Mr. Dan Lester Dabon, Group Senior Manager, Quality and Patient Safety of Burjeel Holdings.

As an award-winning seasoned healthcare industry expert whose career flourished here in the UAE, Mr. Dabon will discuss how OFWs can start their investment journey with only AED 750. He will give insights and tips on setting and achieving investment goals and investing for the future in the Philippines.

Recognized for his excellence in the medical field, Mr. Dabon was hailed as The Filipino Times Healthcare Professional of the Year. In 2021, he became the youngest and only Filipino to be included in the Top 100 Healthcare Leaders Award by the International Forum on Advancements in Healthcare in the USA.

Rockwell is known for its excellence in real estate, offering investment opportunities not just in Metro Manila, but also in Pampanga, Bacolod, and Cebu.

Their dedication to excellence in real estate, especially in the safety and convenience of their properties across over 12 cities and 28 communities. was proven during Typhoon Milenyo. While the entire city of Manila plunged into darkness, Rockwell Center remained illuminated thanks to its 100 percent backup power, much to the satisfaction of its clients.

This is a free event, but registration is required. Secure your seats now and explore the world of investment opportunities!

Date: March 23, 2024

Time: 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM

Location: Marriott Hotel Downtown, Abu Dhabi

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Aubrey Miles plants

‘Sold for P1M’: Aubrey Miles sells rare plant

1 hour ago
Katie WEB 79

ASEAN Committee discusses UAE-ASEAN efforts on its first meeting in Abu Dhabi

2 hours ago
Picture1

Uniglobe Cellar’s ‘Spend & Win’ raffle: Win a Nissan Patrol and more with every AED 200 purchase

3 hours ago
Katie WEB 78

DILG forms task force to probe controversial Chocolate Hills Resort

4 hours ago
© 2024, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button