Don’t miss out: Rockwell’s Abu Dhabi Iftar event for investment opportunities

Rockwell is hosting an unmissable Iftar event in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (UAE) for everyone who is into international investment opportunities.

On March 23, 2024, overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) in the UAE can learn from Mr. Dan Lester Dabon, Group Senior Manager, Quality and Patient Safety of Burjeel Holdings.

As an award-winning seasoned healthcare industry expert whose career flourished here in the UAE, Mr. Dabon will discuss how OFWs can start their investment journey with only AED 750. He will give insights and tips on setting and achieving investment goals and investing for the future in the Philippines.

Recognized for his excellence in the medical field, Mr. Dabon was hailed as The Filipino Times Healthcare Professional of the Year. In 2021, he became the youngest and only Filipino to be included in the Top 100 Healthcare Leaders Award by the International Forum on Advancements in Healthcare in the USA.

Rockwell is known for its excellence in real estate, offering investment opportunities not just in Metro Manila, but also in Pampanga, Bacolod, and Cebu.

Their dedication to excellence in real estate, especially in the safety and convenience of their properties across over 12 cities and 28 communities. was proven during Typhoon Milenyo. While the entire city of Manila plunged into darkness, Rockwell Center remained illuminated thanks to its 100 percent backup power, much to the satisfaction of its clients.

This is a free event, but registration is required. Secure your seats now and explore the world of investment opportunities!

Date: March 23, 2024

Time: 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM

Location: Marriott Hotel Downtown, Abu Dhabi