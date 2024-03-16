DILG forms task force to probe controversial Chocolate Hills Resort

The Department of the Interior and Local Government stated the creation of a special investigation team (task force) to investigate the controversial resort on Chocolate Hills through a press release.

“The DILG affirms its deep concern over the construction of the Captain’s Peak resort within the hallowed grounds of Bohol’s Chocolate Hills,” the statement says.

A special investigation team has been created to find out whether there are any liabilities of local officials in this matter. Those who will be found “complicit or negligent with respect to any violation will face legal action” to which they may either be suspended or dismissed from their post.

Additionally, in a report from Philippine News Agency (PNA), DILG Secretary Benjamin Abalos Jr. shared that he would not hesitate to “pursue legal actions” against officials who would be found liable for neglect of duty or any irregularity over the issue.

“We will continue to uphold accountability and integrity in public service,” the statement concluded.

The Captain’s Peak resort in Bohol’s Chocolate Hills caused controversy after the public found out about it through a vlog by Ren the Adventurer on Facebook. The Department of Environment and Natural Resources as well as the Department of Tourism have already taken action.