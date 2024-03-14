Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Woman accidentally shot by a ‘drunk’ policeman in Manila

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report4 hours ago

For illustrative purposes only

An 18-year-old woman was injured after being accidentally shot by a drunk police officer in Sta. Cruz Manila on Monday.

In an ABS-CBN report, the victim and the police officer were drinking during a baptismal celebration.

The police officer then became mad after his wife picked him up and told him that it was time to go home.

“Nagkaroon sila ng sagutan doon sa binyagan. Dahil dun, pumunta na siya sa kanyang motorsiklo, kinuha niya ‘yung baril niya. Nung inaawat na siya ay naiputok niya at may tinamaan,” PBGen. Arnold Thomas Ibay, Manila Police District Director, told ABS-CBN.

The victim was rushed to the hospital after sustaining a gunshot wound on her right leg.

Her sibling told ABS-CBN News that the victim needs to undergo a surgery.

“Nagulat po kasi nasa malayong lugar po ako tapos may nagsabi lang po sa akin natamaan nga po ng ligaw na bala kaya napaluwas po ako,” said Claire Chavez, the sister of the victim.

“Tumama daw po sa buto. Ang sabi babakalan daw para madugtong ulit ‘yung buto niya. Mahirap po kasi apektado po ‘yung pag-aaral pati pagtitinda po nung mama namin, hindi po siya makakapasok,” Chavez added.

The suspect has been arrested and the gun that was used was recovered too. The suspect refused to give a statement but assured that he will be paying the medical bills of the victim.

“Nasa batas na rin ‘yan. Pero dapat pagbayaran kung anong nangyari. Batas na po ang bahala,” said Chavez.
The suspect is now facing charges over Indiscriminate Discharge of Firearm, Reckless Imprudence resulting in Physical Injury, and Grave Misconduct.

“Hindi namin tino-tolerate ‘yung ganitong klaseng pag-uugali ng ating mga kapulisan dito sa Maynila kaya tututukan natin itong insidente na ‘to at pananagutin natin ito,” said Ibay.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report4 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Angelu Adan the Mutya ng Pilipinas Abu Dhabi 2023

Mutya ng Pilipinas Abu Dhabi 2023 says beauty pageants empower women

5 mins ago
WhatsApp Image 2024 03 14 at 1.21.04 PM

The HUAWEI MatePad Pro 13.2″: A Mini Home Theatre and Creative Studio to Take With You on the Go

26 mins ago
TFT Website Photo 2024 03 14T131616.442

Rematch set as Biden, Trump clinch nominations for 2024 elections

2 hours ago
McDonalds and ERC

McDonald’s UAE enables App users to donate Rewards Points this Ramadan. Here’s how

2 hours ago
© 2024, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button