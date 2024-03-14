Woman accidentally shot by a ‘drunk’ policeman in Manila

An 18-year-old woman was injured after being accidentally shot by a drunk police officer in Sta. Cruz Manila on Monday.

In an ABS-CBN report, the victim and the police officer were drinking during a baptismal celebration.

The police officer then became mad after his wife picked him up and told him that it was time to go home.

“Nagkaroon sila ng sagutan doon sa binyagan. Dahil dun, pumunta na siya sa kanyang motorsiklo, kinuha niya ‘yung baril niya. Nung inaawat na siya ay naiputok niya at may tinamaan,” PBGen. Arnold Thomas Ibay, Manila Police District Director, told ABS-CBN.

The victim was rushed to the hospital after sustaining a gunshot wound on her right leg.

Sugatan ang 18-anyos na babae matapos aksidenteng mabaril ng isang pulis sa Sta. Cruz, Maynila nitong Lunes. Ayon sa pulisya, magkasama sa inuman ang suspek at biktima na galing sa binyagan. Nagkasagutan umano ang pulis at ang kanyang asawa nang pauwiin na ito. @ABSCBNNews pic.twitter.com/D9GrwfCSkL — Karen De Guzman (@_KarenDeGuzman) March 12, 2024

Her sibling told ABS-CBN News that the victim needs to undergo a surgery.

“Nagulat po kasi nasa malayong lugar po ako tapos may nagsabi lang po sa akin natamaan nga po ng ligaw na bala kaya napaluwas po ako,” said Claire Chavez, the sister of the victim.

“Tumama daw po sa buto. Ang sabi babakalan daw para madugtong ulit ‘yung buto niya. Mahirap po kasi apektado po ‘yung pag-aaral pati pagtitinda po nung mama namin, hindi po siya makakapasok,” Chavez added.

The suspect has been arrested and the gun that was used was recovered too. The suspect refused to give a statement but assured that he will be paying the medical bills of the victim.

“Nasa batas na rin ‘yan. Pero dapat pagbayaran kung anong nangyari. Batas na po ang bahala,” said Chavez.

The suspect is now facing charges over Indiscriminate Discharge of Firearm, Reckless Imprudence resulting in Physical Injury, and Grave Misconduct.

“Hindi namin tino-tolerate ‘yung ganitong klaseng pag-uugali ng ating mga kapulisan dito sa Maynila kaya tututukan natin itong insidente na ‘to at pananagutin natin ito,” said Ibay.