‘MagNanny’: Arab man pokes fun at his Filipina nanny

Screen grab from Jeany Gonzaga Buentiempo's video showing her and the young Arab master.

An arab man poked fun at his Filipina nanny by teasing her with “Hello Butanding” after another nanny told him “You will go to Sorsogon to see butanding (Whale Shark)? What about her?”

As seen in the video posted by Jeany Gonzaga Buentiempo, the man was seen laughing with his Filipina nannies.

“Nakahuli ng butanding ang alaga naming Arabo,” the text on the video says which translates to “Our Arab master caught a whale shark.”

The owner of the post also stitched an old photo of their young master with a text saying: “Katuwaan namin, grabe talaga tawa namin, ayan siya noong maliit pa (Having fun, we were really laughing so hard, that’s him when he was little.”

In another video posted by the same person, it can be seen that the man can speak Tagalog. He teased his nanny and said “Ako gwapo at ikaw pangit.”

The Filipino Times reached out to Jeany for an interview.

