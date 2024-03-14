Dubai innovation shortens drug test from 7hrs to 10mins

Drug tests in Dubai are now shortened, from seven hours to 10 minutes!

Dubai Police’s General Department of Forensic Evidence and Criminology tested the accuracy of the “Rapid Test Cup,” which is its latest innovation in the field of evidence. It was designed to detect modern drug abuse, including 13 types of modern drug groups in the Federal Law on Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances.

This innovation underwent several stages to measure its efficiency. After 3,272 tests, the accuracy and effectiveness of the test results were confirmed.

Thanks to the Rapid Test Cup, the stay of detainees is shortened from seven hours to 10 minutes, making sure that no human interventions affect the test’s results.

First Expert Ibtisam Abdul Rahman Al-Abdouli, the Director of the Drug Observatory Center at the General Administration of Forensic Evidence and Criminology, said that their administration is keen to develop methods and tools for enhanced performance.

First Expert, Faisal Al-Taniji, head of the Department of Biological Movement at the Narcotics Observatory Center, also commented: “The world faces challenges in detection and examination. In the routine procedure, high-cost techniques are used for detection, such as (manufactured cannabinoids, manufactured opiates, ketamine, etc.), and today we are working hard to take steps.”

Meanwhile, Al-Abdouli said that intellectual property rights have already been obtained for the product. Forensic laboratories nationwide can acquire this technology by submitting a request through the Dubai Police.