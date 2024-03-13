Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

Dubai Police nab 17 beggars on the first day of Ramadan

Photo of Justin Aguilar Justin Aguilar Follow on Twitter 9 hours ago

Photo courtesy of Dubai Police

Dubai Police wasted no time on the first day of Ramadan, nabbing 17 beggars across the city. This crackdown is part of their ongoing ‘Fight Begging’ campaign, aimed at keeping the city’s image intact.

Colonel Ali Salem Al Shamsi, Director of the Suspects and Criminal Phenomena Department praised the effort, noting that 13 men and 4 women were arrested. He emphasized that begging is illegal and linked to other crimes like theft and exploiting children, the sick, and people with disabilities for illicit gains.

Al Shamsi urged people not to give money to beggars and report them instead. He reminded the public to use official channels for donations and to stay vigilant against online begging scams.

“Official entities and charitable organisations are available for those in need of financial assistance or services like “Iftar for the Fasting,” he explained.

Al Shamsi confirmed that Dubai Police annually devises a comprehensive security plan to combat begging, intensifying patrols where beggars are likely to be found. He further highlighted that begging threatens community security, tarnishes the country’s image, and degrades its civilised appearance. He also highlighted that begging is an illegal act punishable by Federal Law No. 9 of 2018 on Combating Begging.

The Dubai Police encourage reporting beggars immediately via the contact centre (901) or the “Police Eye” service on Dubai Police’s smart App. He also warned the public against falling victim to sympathetic online messages from beggars on social media and emails featuring fabricated stories and urged them to ignore such messages and report them on www.ecrime.ae

Photo of Justin Aguilar Justin Aguilar Follow on Twitter 9 hours ago
Photo of Justin Aguilar

Justin Aguilar

Justin is an assistant editor at The Filipino Times. She was a TV News Reporter for ABS-CBN News where she covered news stories and reports for TV and radio programs such as ANC, TV Patrol World, Umagang Kay Ganda, Bandila, and DZMM Teleradyo. She enjoys capturing people’s hearts by highlighting the excellence of Filipinos in her stories and bringing the latest updates to both OFWs and global readers of The Filipino Times. Want to share your story? Reach Justin on Facebook: www.facebook.com/justinlico.aguilar or send your story at: [email protected]

Related Articles

iStock 527857525

Government services at your fingertips: mobile apps for OFWs

4 hours ago
TFT News DUBAI POLICE sorcery items nabbed

Live snake, monkey’s hand, dead bird, and more discovered in luggage of Dubai airport passenger

8 hours ago
Katie WEB 74

DENR orders inspection on the controversial resort in Bohol’s Chocolate Hills

8 hours ago
population crowd

COVID-19 reduced global life expectancy, study finds

9 hours ago
© 2024, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button