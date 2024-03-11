Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque ready to welcome Ramadan worshipers and visitors

Are you looking to visit Abu Dhabi’s Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque during the Holy Month of Ramadan 1445 (2024)? Expect a large turnout of worshipers and visitors for this year’s Ramadan.

In a posted video on X (formerly Twitter), the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre (SZGMC) said they have made preparations and are ready to receive worshipers and visitors for this year’s Ramadan.

During last year’s Ramadan, the SZGMC delegated tasks to 580 qualified volunteers, who worked with their employees as well as police officers, paramedics, and Civil Defense personnel. This move ensured the smooth functioning of the work system in the Grand Mosque, providing high-quality services and facilities to worshipers and visitors during Ramadan.

More than 70 electric cars were also provided to worshipers and visitors as transportation from parking lots to prayer halls. Priority for using these cars was given to the elderly and people with disabilities.

Moreover, the Center added 1,800 parking spaces to provide 8,379 parking spaces, allotting 1,500 for women and 60 for people of determination. They also gave people of determination over 3,515 chairs and 50 wheelchairs.

Last year, the Grand Mosque welcomed 684,945 worshipers and visitors. The highest record was on the 27th night of Ramadan, with over 60,000 worshipers and visitors gathering to observe Laylat Al Qadr, a significant night in the Islamic faith.

According to the Centre, visitors from the Philippines represent 2 percent of the total, placing it among the top 10 nationalities.

